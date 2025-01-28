‘Bummer because the show was good’: One Marvel actor dashes our hopes of a second season

The MCU/Disney offerings have been somewhat of a mixed bag. They started strong with WandaVision and Loki, but since then, it’s been a little hit-and-miss. Last year, however, they knocked it out of the park with Agatha All Along, leaving us hopeful for more, but alas… it’s not to be.

Agatha All Along continued on from the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We returned to Westview to find Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) still in the grips of Wanda’s spell, a spell that starts to unravel with the (ambiguous) death of the Scarlet Witch. Once free of her bindings, Agatha wants nothing more than to get her powers back and get as far away from the trouble that has been following her for hundreds of years. The one thing she didn’t count on was a certain young witch with a mysterious origin.

Agatha All Along was a huge success for Marvel/Disney, and it would seem that, for this story at least, Marvel wants to end on a high. Patti LuPone, who played the witch Lilia Calderu, has revealed that there will not be a second season. Speaking to Andy Cohen on his podcast Andy Cohen Live, when discussing the second season LuPone stated, “There won’t be one.” She went on to add, “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”

According to LuPone, the reason behind denying us more wonderful witchy weirdness is that it was never Schaeffer’s plan. “[Schaeffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons,’” the actress explained. “She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of Wanda Vision, and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.” At this point, neither Marvel or Schaeffer have confirmed that there will be no season two for Agatha All Along.

Fans don’t want it to be over

Though the news has yet to be confirmed by the studio, fans are already in mourning. The show was a huge hit for both Disney and Marvel, thanks in part to its low budget and high viewership. However, it was intended as a miniseries, meaning we shouldn’t have gotten our hopes up in the first place. That hasn’t stopped fans from feeling sad though.

Many are in disbelief.

WHAT DO U MEAN NO AGATHA ALL ALONG SEASON TWO WHAT THE FUCKK pic.twitter.com/bOm0uFrYfw — coltonn ☆ hawks defense attorney (@c0ltonnn) January 27, 2025

Some may sound… less distraught, but still upset that yet another good show won’t be returning.

Bummer because the show was good. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) January 27, 2025

Others have their own ideas of ensuring a second season goes ahead. Methods that land them in prison that is. Still, it shows dedication.

me after i steal jac's macbook and write the second season of agatha all along myself and sign with her name at the end pic.twitter.com/gbgewGEiso — jessi (@awphrodites) January 27, 2025

Fans know that, though Agatha All Along may be over, it likely isn’t the end for these characters.

I guess this means we are getting the Wiccan series or Scarlet Witch movie instead ????. Makes sense Wiccan would technically be another spinoff of Agatha All Along pic.twitter.com/8DyNt60483 — Cameron Ballinger MCU (Wiccan) Era (@CameronBalling3) January 27, 2025

Though Marvel seems a little bit of a mess right now, what with the loss of their initial Multiverse Saga villain thanks to Jonathan Majors controversy, there will hopefully be a thread that pulls all these characters back together. Let’s just hope it’s sooner rather than later.

