Marvel Rumored To Be Considering a Daredevil Reboot With the Netflix Cast

Ever since Netflix canceled Daredevil in 2018 (and promptly cleared all of the MCU series from their slate), fans have been waiting for Marvel to find a home for the Man Without Fear. And rumors began swirling once Netflix’s rights to the characters expired at the end of last year. Many have speculated that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, possibly as a lawyer for the embattled Peter Parker (Tom Holland). And Vincent D’Onofrio is rumored to be reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin in the upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+.

The latest rumor comes courtesy of Daniel Ritchman (via Knight Edge Media), who says that Marvel Studios is considering a soft reboot of Netflix’s Daredevil. But what does that mean? It would see the original actors from the Netflix series would be playing new versions of the same characters, with altered backstories and histories to align with the MCU. This change would make the events of the Netflix/MCU crossover not canon, carving new paths forward for the Daredevil cast.

This would also open the door for other fan-favorite Netflix characters to return, such as Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage. And given Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s entry into the multiverse, literally anything can happen and anyone can return. Members of the Daredevil cast are also rumored to show up in Marvel’s upcoming series Echo, which stars Alaqua Cox as the deaf superheroine. Cox will debut the character in Hawkeye.

While these reports remain unconfirmed, that hasn’t stopped Daredevil fans from getting hyped on social media:

“A Daredevil-centric project with Charlie Cox would be in Marvel Studios' plans. Until then, Matt Murdock and some of the other characters from Netflix's ‘Daredevil’ series could appear in ‘Echo’ and serve as season 4.” HOLY SHIT???????? pic.twitter.com/wsvYPg7NrJ — ً (@shangswilson) October 2, 2021

DAREDEVIL IS BACK!!!!!! WE WONNNN!! pic.twitter.com/INYxZ4Typl — Sir Richard ✠ (@KnightRichardA) October 2, 2021

This mf has definitely seen Daredevil season 4 pic.twitter.com/Yh6iMbJHqK — Owen 🎃 (@OwenWithoutFear) October 2, 2021

Charlie Cox has stayed mum on his involvement with Spider-Man: No Way Home and the MCU in general, telling Forbes “My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” adding that “If there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences, … I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

He did however, confirm that those are not his forearms in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. So there’s that.

What do you think of a Daredevil reboot? Do you want to see Charlie Cox return to the role?

(via Knight Edge Media, image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]