comScore Charlie Cox: Not My Arm in Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Charlie Cox Says That Isn’t His Arm in the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

By Rachel LeishmanSep 1st, 2021, 5:07 pm
 

Charlie Cox smiles as Matt Murdock in Netflix's Daredevil

Charlie Cox has broken his silence on Spider-Man: No Way Home—well, sort of. According to ComicBook.com, Cox has confirmed that those are not his forearms in the trailer—not that he isn’t in the movie, notably, just that his forearms aren’t in the trailer like we all jumped to try to figure out.

So what does that mean for our hopes and dreams of seeing Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Nothing, they’re still there. There is nothing telling us that a) that isn’t Matt Murdock just with edited footage for the trailer and b) Charlie Cox didn’t say he wasn’t in the movie, just that that particular man with impressive arm hair isn’t him.

Before I sound too much like a conspiracy theorist, let me explain: Marvel has a history of changing footage in their trailers or using things not in the movie to distract us from the story they’re actually telling. They did it with Infinity War and Endgame, and it is still a thing with shows like Loki, where they edited Sylvie out of shots in the trailer.

Marvel wants to keep the secrets while also giving us content, and so that means tricking us sometimes. Like maybe having Charlie Cox tell the world we don’t know those arms. (It could very much not be him but I will BELIEVE IT when I see it.)

This doesn’t confirm nor deny Cox’s involvement, so we could still have our Matt Murdock back, but until we know anything for certain, I’m going to side-eye those arms every time I rewatch the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.