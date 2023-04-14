I Need Kathryn Hahn To Tell Me More About the ‘Hottest Coven’ on ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

When Kathryn Hahn joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+’s WandaVision, before going on to star in her own upcoming spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, comedy nerds around the world lost their minds—for good reason. We’ve been loving Hahn from the sidelines for years, seeing her grow into a powerhouse throughout her career, and waiting for others to love and appreciate her in the way we had been.

All it took was WandaVision to bring Hahn into the world of Marvel fans, and with it came the brilliance that is Agatha. Starting as Agnes prior to the reveal that it was, indeed, Agatha Harkness all along, Hahn nailed the different decades of sitcoms represented in the series and just gave a powerhouse performance for new and longtime fans. And now we get to see Agatha in her very own show!

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will take us into the world of Agatha seemingly post-WandaVision (but we don’t know anything for sure). Elizabeth Olsen has teased that she thinks she’s returning for the series, and the cast for it is absolutely incredible, but most of all, Hahn seems to love playing Agatha. During her interview with Drew Barrymore for her new show Tiny Beautiful Things, Hahn spoke about the series.

And just simply looking at a picture of herself as Agatha had her talking about how much she loves being everyone’s favorite witch. She also talked a bit about how hot the coven for the series is, and yes, Aubrey Plaza is there. So, it’s hot.

“I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life,” Hahn said, “and I gotta tell you, we’ve got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I’m very excited for you all to see this coven.”

Hot witches, more problems

And look, there are lots of hot witches. While we know most of the cast, we don’t know who they’re playing, but Hahn is … well, right. It is, at least, my dream coven. Outside of Plaza, the cast includes Patti Lupone, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia. Eric André might also be in an episode, and this is all separate from the Hahn and Olsen of it all.

Point is: cast hot! There’s a reason everyone became obsessed with Hahn post WandaVision, and it was the hot energy she brought to Agatha, which even Barrymore commented on. And so now, having a whole show of hot witches and probably Mephisto (that’s who fans want to see Cohen as, and look, after WandaVision, we deserve a Mephisto).

And in the world of Marvel spoilers and who is good at them and who isn’t, at least we know that Hahn has mastered the art of diversion. She knows if she talks about how hot her show is, we’ll forget we were trying to figure out what exactly is going in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. We see you, Kathryn, and … well, it worked. Now we wanna know more about the hot coven.

