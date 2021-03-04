Yeah These Agatha Harkness Memes Aren’t Funny Anymore

You’ve probably seen the Agatha Harkness meme from Marvel’s WandaVision going around. It’s just Kathryn Hahn winking at the camera, and fans have taken to it like moths to a flame. Much like the Bernie Sanders meme before it, we’re all just coming up with a plethora of ideas for Kathryn Hahn to wink at.

Can you blame us? It’s pretty perfect. The meme itself is just a sentence you know to be false with Agatha Harkness from WandaVision winking underneath it. Simple, to the point, and the perfect kind of meme to get us through the week. And when I say that it is still going on I mean that this has been a meme for the last two weeks and everyone just keeps making them.

“Omg I’m so sorry, I didn’t see this until now!” pic.twitter.com/PlyoFoTNQu — Jason Ferrante (@FerranteJason) March 1, 2021

“hey caesar it’s time to go to the senate” pic.twitter.com/OSMEfirq8V — Adam Birthdayous (@Browtweaten) March 2, 2021

Chekhov writing a gun into the first act of a play pic.twitter.com/M7lAEy551O — MKB (@MatthewKBegbie) February 25, 2021

“there’s another train directly behind this one” pic.twitter.com/Qh1bu5HYa5 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 3, 2021

This isn’t the first meme from WandaVision. Fans have been using screengrabs of Wanda Maximoff screaming and yelling to get us through the quarantine because, honestly, if there were ever a show to better to depict our current situation as a society, I don’t know it. WandaVision and Wanda Maximoff is the perfect example of what it feels like to be caught in the constant time loop of the last year, and so there are plenty of jokes and memes from the show to keep us going.

But the Agatha meme is just so fun because of how simple it is. We can all make our own version, all relate to each other’s, and just keep the love for Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness going. After all … it was Agatha all along.

I’m excited to see how WandaVision concludes but man am I going to miss the memes.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

