Mark Hamill Trashes Trump in New Video for Joe Biden

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Raise your hand if you’ve spent the last 4 years feeling like Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back. Mentally we’re all clinging to the Death Star, handless and screaming, am I right? Well, Space Dad himself Mark Hamill feels your pain. The erstwhile Skywalker has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump since 2016, and recently filmed a new video for the Biden campaign where he reacts to Trump’s various lies and claims.

The results are, predictably, delightful.

Please #VOTE so I never have to watch clips of him again.#VoteBidenHarrisToEndThisNightmare https://t.co/ntp0uC5N3l — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 28, 2020

“I don’t know about you, but after four years of this administration I’m exhausted,” say Hamill. As he prepares to watch various Trump videos he exclaims, “If ever the Force would be with me, I need it right now.” Hamill listens to Trump’s comments on not accepting the results of the election, saying “This is so frightening because he said, ‘the only way I can lose is if it’s a rigged election’, so he’s setting up the idea that unless he wins, it’s fraud. That’s truly dangerous.”

Hamill calls Trump out for having no healthcare plan, while actively working to overturn the Affordable Care Act. He also mocks Trump and his cronies for not wearing masks and ignoring scientists. “This guy couldn’t be the president of the PTA,” Hamill said. “He is easily the worst president ever.” He also trashes Trump for his complete failure to respond to the pandemic, and his inability to take responsibility for it. “Every previous president, Republican and Democrat, understood that they bear ultimate responsibility,” adding that Trump lives in “some episode of The Twilight Zone that I don’t want to see.”

Hamill adds that all he wants for Christmas is a new president, and frankly who doesn’t agree with that? He joins the star-studded line-up of Biden supporters, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, and many many more.

EXACTLY. FIVE. MORE. DAYS… … until I can try to go back to posting dumb, apolitical tweets like this: THE WAMPA STRIKES BACK!#VoteBlueToEndExcessiveCruelty 😩 pic.twitter.com/aoIbt8Gt3H — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 29, 2020

Growing up, I always identified with Princess Leia. But now that I’m older, I realize I’m much more of a Luke Skywalker. Mainly in the sense that I want to live on a deserted island, surrounded by Porgs, drinking blue milk in goddamn peace. Do they have wifi in Ahch-To? But even the most isolated Jedis among us must come forward and fight the growing fascism of the First Order a Trump second term.

Vote like the galaxy depends on it, because it does.

(featured image: screencap)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com