Mark Hamill Confirms Luke “Spoiler” for The Rise of Skywalker, Also That the Sky Is Blue

The confirmation of how Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) returns in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, despite dying in The Last Jedi, should not come as a surprise to anyone who’s seen a Star Wars movie—or anyone with mild knowledge of how Star Wars or the Force works.

“The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost,” Hamill told the Associated Press, as transcribed by IndieWire. While this seems obvious, it’s the first official confirmation we have that Luke’s return, which we’ve known about, will be as a Force Ghost, even if you didn’t need to be a Jedi to know that.

Well, it’s the closest thing we’re going to get to a spoiler until The Rise of Skywalker actually is released. Lucasfilm will keep a tight lid on any and all plot details until the film is released to keep up the speculation. The fact we even know Hamill is in it has saved us all a years of “is Luke coming back?” thinkpieces; even though most of us figured out that Luke would be a ghost, having confirmation will also (hopefully) stop some from theorizing he gets a surprise resurrection.

Hamill also says he hopes it’s his last Star Wars film, and that he got “closure” with The Last Jedi. This fits in with the idea of the upcoming ninth film wrapping up the Skywalker Saga for good. Giving Luke and Leia the sendoff they deserve in one final film will be the perfect closure on the end of one story, and maybe tease the beginnings of a new one.

At this point, any Star Wars news will result in a great deal of speculation, so it’s great to know that at least we can put the “Luke is rising from the dead” speculation to rest and assume he’ll just be a ghost. Though, who knows? If Palpatine is coming back, maybe Luke will secretly be resurrected? Oh god, I’m right back where I started. Can December get here faster so we can know now rather than wait a few more months to find out exactly what’s going to happen?

