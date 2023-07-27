Marjorie Taylor Greene Learned She Got Booted From the Freedom Caucus via Twitter

Sometimes hilarious things happen to bad people. Today I bring you one such tale: Republican House member Marjorie Taylor Greene got the boot from the Freedom Caucus for calling fellow congresswoman Lauren Boebert “a little bitch“—but only found out that news after seeing her name trending on Twitter.

But wait, it gets better. Per Insider:

According to the New York Times, Greene was scrolling her Twitter feed on the House floor on June 23 when she came across reports that she had been ejected from the group in a vote held two hours earlier.

This is simply spectacular. There she was, at her place of work, where she should have been paying attention and serving the people who elected her, but instead, she was scrolling Twitter like anyone bad at their job and killing time would do. She saw her name was trending, and like the self-absorbed monster she is, she had to find out why. Being a conservative, she obviously has a terrible sense of humor (case in point, notable conservative comedian Gallagher), so I doubt she would have found it funny. Which makes it funnier to everyone else.

Do you think Greene looked across the room and made eye contact with Lauren Boebert after she found out, to stare daggers at her? Was Boebert smiling in a “Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me” kind of way? Was George Santos lurking about because that guy has literally nothing else to do until his trial starts?! I have so many questions, all of which I will invariably lose interest in the moment I stop writing this sentence because these people are horrible and I don’t like them and they deserve the bad things that come their way.

It appears that Greene was at least given the opportunity to find out why this happened, but she rejected it. Per The New York Times:

…an emissary from the [Freedom] caucus, Representative Ben Cline, Republican of Virginia, approached Ms. Greene. He asked if she would attend a one-on-one meeting with its chairman, Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania, who had been waiting to officially announce her ouster until he had spoken to her in person. Ms. Greene balked. She couldn’t make the time, she said, because she had a meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s staff to discuss her legislation to ban transgender surgeries for children, an issue, she told Mr. Cline pointedly, “which the Freedom Caucus doesn’t care about.”

So many things going on in that quote, none of them good (except, of course, Greene’s public humiliation via Twitter). I particularly like the part where the chairman of the Freedom Caucus is so inept in his ability to lead that Greene getting kicked out leaked before he could tell her. Sort of sums up the group’s whole vibe, doesn’t it?

Ultimately this is a group of terrible people fighting because their egos are as monstrous as they are. To an outside observer, this is the height of hilarity. A real “let them fight” moment if you will. I hope they keep eating their own. I hope Greene keeps getting humiliated on social media, and above all else, I hope the Dems take back the House in 2024 so these ghouls have less power than they do now.

