Good News, Everyone but Kevin McCarthy! George Santos Has Been Arrested.

Just like Christmas mornings when you were a child, just because the inevitable has happened doesn’t mean it isn’t exciting when it does. Yes, friends, that’s right! The law has finally caught up with U.S. Rep.—and seemingly pathological liar to the point that his own party hates him—George Santos, who has been charged by the DOJ and arrested. For what crimes? Well, it’s unclear just yet, but rest assured they are crime crimes. Per CNN.com:

Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New York’s eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal. The exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.

Now, since I’ve never been the subject of a federal investigation for my own actions, I’m not entirely sure about this, but it seems bad when representatives from law enforcement in two states are coordinating actions against you. Unfortunately, George Santos—who is under investigation across multiple jurisdictions (including Brazil!) so he’s probably pretty familiar with this dog and pony show—is not releasing any comment right now.

Here’s the fun stuff, though. Santos could appear in court as soon as Wednesday. We’ll probably all learn the charges then, but again, you don’t coordinate across two states against a sitting member of Congress for nothing—especially in Merrick Garland’s DOJ. (Although if I’m wrong, I’m sure I’ll be the first to hear about it. Thank you, internet.)

Naturally, after I cackled at this news because George Santos sucks and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy, my first thought went to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, because Santos was a reliable voter for him, and he really doesn’t have any of those to spare right now, especially with a battle over the debt ceiling and a default potentially just weeks away. This is the worst timing for him, too. So, LOL on that, as well.

Here’s what McCarthy has to say on the matter, per CNN.com:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he will look at the charges before determining if he thinks Santos should be removed from Congress. “I’ll look at the charges,” the California Republican told CNN on Tuesday.

I’m telling you right now: This man cannot afford to lose one vote from his caucus. He will wait until Santos is in jail before he removes him, and maybe not even then, since New York would have to have a special election to replace him, and dollars to donuts that seat would flip blue because Santos was such a sham of a representative and McCarthy would rather have a Republican in prison than a Dem in a Congressional seat. Party over country, always for the Republicans.

You know what, though? That’s tomorrow’s problem. Today, we celebrate that George Santos has been charged. As the great bard of our times, Taylor Swift sings (and yes, I guess, as the saying goes): “play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” and Santos, it appears, has just won the showcase showdown.

