Marjorie Taylor Greene Voted Out of Freedom Caucus for Calling Lauren Boebert a ‘Little B*tch’

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are still dealing with the fallout of their very public feud, which saw MTG calling Boebert a “little bitch” on the House floor. In response, the House Freedom Caucus has voted to expel MTG from their ranks. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) told Politico, “A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done.” To be clear, Greene wasn’t expelled from the caucus over her Jewish space laser conspiracy theories or her aggressive fascism. It was all thanks to Little Bitchgate.

Harris added, “I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellows, especially female, members, … I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene got kicked out of the Freedom Caucus. Republicans are in disarray. Hope you’re having a great day! — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 6, 2023

In reality, the House Freedom Caucus has turned on Greene ever since she allied herself with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Greene brought over far-right votes in exchange for being reinstated on committees. And it probably didn’t help that Greene doubled down on her insult, telling Semafor, “She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me, … I was sitting down, and so I stood up and I said, ‘I’m happy to clarify my public statements to your face,’ … I told her exactly what I think about her.”

Congratulations to Marjorie Taylor Greene for being so repugnant that even her fellow Republicans don’t want to hang out with her. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 6, 2023

Greene responded with a statement reading, “In Congress, I serve Northwest Georgia first, and serve no group in Washington.” She added, “The GOP has less than two years to show America what a strong, unified Republican-led Congress will do when President Trump wins the White House in 2024. This is my focus, nothing else.”

(featured image: Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images)

