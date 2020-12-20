It seems like only yesterday/a thousand years ago that everyone’s favorite kooky aunt Marianne Williamson was running for president. The author and “spiritual leader” made for a spirited if long shot entry into the crowded democratic primary, quickly distinguishing herself by preaching a message of love and telling New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, “girlfriend, you are so on”, in response to what she would do in office.

But since she ended her campaign in January (were we ever so young?), Williamson has stayed relatively quiet. That is, until a popular Twitter query brought her back into the cultural conversation. The account @PopulismUpdates posted a picture of Stephen Colbert flanked by everyone who ran for president. The tweet asked which two candidates users would like to get high with, and the results were predictably hilarious.

Pick 2 to smoke a bowl with pic.twitter.com/HUfQvdQgXK — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) December 19, 2020

But it wasn’t until Gertrude Slime aka @wowpatricia tweeted her vote for Williamson and Klobuchar, that Williamson swung in with her hottest take yet:

I am not getting stoned with Amy Klobuchar. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) December 20, 2020

Folks quickly jumped on Williamson’s response to enjoy the comedy gold. And who can blame her? After all, Klobuchar does give off BNE, aka Big Narc Energy. But a hot dish is a compelling addition to any joint session (hehe). Klobuchar has yet to respond to the tweet (and likely won’t since it’s absurd), but everyone is having a field day.

Of course, we must remind you that while Marianne Williamson is hilarious, she is also an anti-vaxxer and believes that we can prevent natural disasters with “visualization.” Hmm, maybe MarWil doesn’t want to toke up with Klobuchar because she’s already smoked through her stash.

(image: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Locke & Key get renewed for a third season, surprising those of us who didn’t know it got a second. (via io9)

A gender-swapped Hamlet starring Noomi Rapace? Yes, please! (via /Film)

Here’s Gal Gadot’s training regimen for Wonder Woman 1984, but where’s all the naps and holiday candy? (via THR)

A good reminder to get mom something nice for the holidays:

Can you believe it’s been a year since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters? (via Syfy Wire)

In other news, love is dead. (via Pajiba)

Are these the 50 best games of 2020? (via Polygon)

Dionne Warwick is officially the CEO of Twitter: But aren’t you the CEO of twitter? — Rahaf Rihani (@rihani17) December 19, 2020 Yes, you are. https://t.co/atHgoAnJdZ — jack (@jack) December 19, 2020

Have a safe and restful Sunday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com