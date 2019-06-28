comScore Marianne Williamson Made Twitter Lose It | The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue

Marianne Williamson’s Performance in the Democratic Debates Made Twitter Lose It

John Hickenlooper's face says what we were all feeling.

by | 12:23 pm, June 28th, 2019

marianne williamson and john hickenlooper at the democratic debates.

With a record number of candidates qualifying for the Democratic debates, there are those who are bound to fall through the cracks. While many candidates made an impact over the last two nights (Warren, Castro, Harris among them) several faded into the background. But there was one candidate, one little-known long shot who made viewers sit up in their seats and say, “who the f-ck is this lady?!” That lady is author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson.

Williamson, a sentient Mooncup filled with healing rose quartz, baffled viewers and fellow candidates alike with her off-the-wall responses and campaign promises. This turquoise-encrusted crystal ball of a woman promised to fight Trump with the power of love (must be a Huey Lewis and the News fan) and referred to the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern as “girlfriend”. Viewers were stunned and delighted by the performance of what we can only describe as the human embodiment of Santa Fe, and were quick to share their feelings on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite tweets about everyone’s favorite kooky aunt Marianne Williamson:

And finally, here’s Kate McKinnon busting out her Marianne impression on Late Night with Seth Meyers:

As for Marianne Williamson: shine on you absurd diamond. We’ll see you at the next democratic debates.

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
, ,
Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop