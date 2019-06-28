Marianne Williamson’s Performance in the Democratic Debates Made Twitter Lose It

With a record number of candidates qualifying for the Democratic debates, there are those who are bound to fall through the cracks. While many candidates made an impact over the last two nights (Warren, Castro, Harris among them) several faded into the background. But there was one candidate, one little-known long shot who made viewers sit up in their seats and say, “who the f-ck is this lady?!” That lady is author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson.

Williamson, a sentient Mooncup filled with healing rose quartz, baffled viewers and fellow candidates alike with her off-the-wall responses and campaign promises. This turquoise-encrusted crystal ball of a woman promised to fight Trump with the power of love (must be a Huey Lewis and the News fan) and referred to the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern as “girlfriend”. Viewers were stunned and delighted by the performance of what we can only describe as the human embodiment of Santa Fe, and were quick to share their feelings on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite tweets about everyone’s favorite kooky aunt Marianne Williamson:

Marianne Williamson has chaotic recurring Frasier character energy — alex (@alex_abads) June 28, 2019

Stage 1: Did you hear Marianne Williamson in the debate last night? LOL! Stage 2: Did you see her on Fallon? She’s wacky but she’s not boring! Stage 3: Wow, she stuck around longer than I thought! Crazy! Stage 4: I have reservations about President Williamson’s crystal tariffs — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson giving off Big Kristen Wiig As Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp Energy tonight — Slade (@Slade) June 28, 2019

marianne williamson threw the first crystal at stonewall https://t.co/ZTjZfQpXnk — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 28, 2019

my sole contribution to the Marianne Williamson discourse is that Molly Shannon does it better pic.twitter.com/CqtCzwKyM0 — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) June 28, 2019

the decision to vote for Marianne Williamson is simple: would you like Britney’s Instagram page to be president? — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson bringing powerful divorced aunt energy — The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) June 28, 2019

meanwhile, at Marianne Williamson’s campaign headquarters pic.twitter.com/LzgPFcxWIE — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) June 28, 2019

marianne williamson has the same energy as a live laugh love wall vinyl from homegoods — 🌚 (@natvandong) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson seems like the kind of President who will campaign to make sure Mercury is never again in retrograde and actually get it done. — Jesse Benjamin (@sureimdown) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson had some serious high school art teacher energy tonight #DemDebates — Branden McEuen (@branden_mceuen) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson is like someone in a video game who would make you get herbs on a side quest. — Wonderella (@wonderella) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson for Ambassador to Narnia. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson’s speech to Twin Peaks music pic.twitter.com/wKuVRB3cOj (2/2) — JustOrdinary (@JustOrdinary13) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson’s closing statement had big Ben Wyatt on morphine energy #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/OMOzYTyN4L — kcschneidawind (@idkaci) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson just climbed out from under my bed, I don’t know how — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate bold enough to propose a witchcraft based health care system. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson bringing Gigi from Booksmart energy pic.twitter.com/N8Ax1Ea1m1 — David Hoyt (@DavidJHoyt) June 28, 2019

And finally, here’s Kate McKinnon busting out her Marianne impression on Late Night with Seth Meyers:

“My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it.” This is how talented Kate McKinnon is: She watched the debate then immediately went on Late Night with Seth Meyers and absolutely crushed an impression of Marianne Williamson. pic.twitter.com/leb5CU6wXe — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 28, 2019

As for Marianne Williamson: shine on you absurd diamond. We’ll see you at the next democratic debates.

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

