Things We Saw Today: Farewell, Marianne Williamson, We Knew You About as Well as We Wanted to

Marianne Williamson is the latest Democrat to realize she has no place in this overstuffed presidential race and she has now officially suspended her campaign … girlfriend.

I can’t say I’m sad to see Williamson go. She had some legitimately troubling ideas like her anti-vaxxing stance (she called it “safe-vaxxing,” which is just a tepid name for the exact same thing) or her belief that we can prevent natural disasters with “visualization“, which, combined with her total lack of political experience, made her presence cutely perplexing at best and dangerous at worst.

To her credit, she did add some value to the Democratic field, and not just (although definitely mostly) as a wacky distraction. Her dedication to the idea of reparations was an important force in the Dem candidates’ conversation around social justice.

But it was definitely time for her to leave. After failing to qualify for the last few debates, she announced that she didn’t “want to get in the way of a progressive candidate” winning the upcoming primaries.

“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message,” she wrote to her supporters. “With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.” (via CNN)

RIP to the campaign of Marianne Williamson, the Gwyneth Paltrow of Jill Steins. https://t.co/lhecMF1Fuf — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 10, 2020

Some campaigns simply fail to crystallize. I’ll see myself out. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 10, 2020

Marianne Williamson the Pippi Longstocking of Presidential candidates had a whimsy that will not be forgotten pic.twitter.com/HQ5a8tIcH5 — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) January 10, 2020

Effie T. Brown was named the CEO of Gamechanger, the first film financing fund by and for women. (via Deadline)

We’ve got our first trailer for Fargo season four! (via FX on Twitter)

*Raises hand*

Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not my dad jokes https://t.co/SUsyIQDlPZ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 9, 2020

Nope, don’t like this.

The Olympic Committee is banning protests at the 2020 Olympics. It says “political, religious or racial propaganda” like armbands, kneeling or raising a fist will not be allowed at games or medal ceremonies because “sport is neutral.” pic.twitter.com/exqBYGvZys — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 9, 2020

Mark Hammil is going to appear in What We Do in the Shadows season two!!!!! (via Nerdist)

We’re very into this fan video that inserts Keanu Reeves into the Old Republic. (via Geeks Are Sexy)

This is a local story for me but we’re seeing versions of it in cities across the country: marginalized communities are fighting back against those trying to claim ownership of (and potentially profit off of) women’s marches. (via The Pitch)

of all of the reboots in the last 10 years i’m most thankful that we rebooted asian pic.twitter.com/mmbL9Kq28u — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 10, 2020

What did you all see out there at the end of this seemingly endless week?

