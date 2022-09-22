Margot Robbie Was NOT as Thrilled by Those ‘Barbie’ Pics as We Were

Margot Robbie has revealed that she was not as excited as the rest of us were about her Barbie set photos being leaked. The photos were leaked in June of 2022 and took the internet by storm, including The Mary Sue and its readers. Fans and the media raved about how Robbie and Ryan Gosling made the perfect Ken and Barbie, as photos saw them in bright, neon 80s-style athletic clothes on roller-skates, with Will Ferrell chasing after them. Even though we don’t know much about the story, we’re excited to see Robbie and Gosling give some more personality and background to Barbie and Ken.

Robbie, Gosling, and Ferrell are just part of the star-studded cast slated for Barbie. The film is set to premiere on July 21, 2022, and will also star Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and more. Greta Gerwig is directing and writing the film, alongside co-writer Noah Baumbach. As the name implies, the film is based on the Barbie doll line manufactured by Mattel beginning in 1959. Barbie isn’t the only project inspired by the Barbie doll line, as it has inspired several animated films and Barbie and Ken are also featured prominently in Toy Story.

Barbie will be a romantic comedy and will follow a Barbie doll who is expelled from Barbieland for not meeting the strict standards of being a Barbie. Based on the set photos, we will likely see several versions of Barbie as she takes on various iconic Barbie outfits from over the decades. In fact, one of the reasons that fans got such a kick out of the leaked photos was that the costumes seemed to be an interpretation of the Hot Skatin’ Barbie doll from 1994.

Margot Robbie was embarrassed by leaked Barbie photos

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Robbie admitted she wasn’t thrilled when the Barbie photos leaked. This was largely due to unexpectedly far reach of the leaked photos and the fact that they came along with no context. As reported by PopSugar, she told Fallon:

I can’t tell you how mortified we were. We look like we’re laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life… I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.

Robbie’s mortification is quite understandable. Barbie is already a film likely to be judged pretty heavily merely by its name and topic. Seeing photos of Robbie and Gosling on skates in neon athletic wear swirling around the internet with no context might also make some fans to jump to conclusions. Meanwhile, a lot of her embarrassment stemmed from having a crowd of hundreds gathering to watch her and Gosling do their exterior. No matter how great of an actor one is, it’s hard to imagine not being embarrassed as hundreds watch you in a pink outfit being chased by Ferrell. With or without context, though, fans are still excited to see Robbie as Barbie.

(via: PopSugar, featured image: Warner Bros.)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]