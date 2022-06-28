There are few things giving me joy right now in the way that the pictures from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie are. Let me explain: Margot Robbie is Barbie, and Ryan Gosling is Ken, and they’re just the beginning of an all-star cast that has been baffling us online. And now that we’ve gotten more pictures of Robbie and Gosling in action, I have decided that this movie is going to completely break me as a person in the best of ways, and I cannot wait.

We don’t know much about the movie other than there seems to be multiple versions of Barbie, and that we’re getting some iconic Barbie looks (Margot Robbie in bright pink and athletic clothes being a staple of the late ’80s/’90s version of the toy). It’s bright, it’s colorful, and it’s exciting, and I can’t wait to learn more about it. But right now, the internet is screaming about pictures from the set.

Before we get into the roller-skating masterpieces of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, let’s talk a bit about who we can expect to see in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The cast

Outside of Robbie and Gosling, the cast of Barbie is filled with amazing performers. We have Sex Education co-stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa in the cast, and Gatwa’s inclusion also inspired Gosling to head to set in a bootleg shirt of Gatwa as the new Doctor on Doctor Who.

Ryan Gosling wears a bootleg Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa t-shirt on the set of Barbie. Original artwork made by @TheCyberDevil (2022) pic.twitter.com/XNtKIyAggZ — Crazy Ass Moments in Doctor Who History (@DrWhoMoment) June 28, 2022

As if that cast weren’t enough, we also have Rhea Perlman, Scott Evans, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, and more. Yes, more. It’s just stacked, and even though we don’t know much about the movie, the cast alone is enough to get me excited—and that was before the set pictures that we DO have now.

Skate away Barbie

We got a look at Barbie and Ken in all their neon glory as the two are skating at the beach in such a look that I truly just screamed out “me and who??” and I stand by it.

BARBIE IS GOING TO BE AMAZING!😭 pic.twitter.com/OACz0cgwm6 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 28, 2022

This was the second look of the day for Robbie, who was also in a bright pink bellbottom look that had Will Ferrell chasing after her.

she better skate like her life depends on it!!! pic.twitter.com/m365AZXAh2 — bethany (@fiImgal) June 27, 2022

The looks did give fans a lot to talk about in terms of what they want the movie to be, like writer Chase Mitchell making an absolutely brilliant point about how this movie could easily go into vibes that existed in The Brady Bunch Movie from the ’90s.

I’m hoping this Barbie movie falls into the Brady Bunch Movie realm of “the main guys are weird and everyone thinks they are weird” pic.twitter.com/TnZgVOwR35 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 28, 2022

This all just is another edition of “Help me, the Barbie movie is all I can think about.”

“Can we stop talking about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie-



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/7Gbe6mFbV1 — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) June 27, 2022

We might not know that much about it, but frankly, I don’t really care. The movie could just be 2 hours of everyone skating around in these outfits with Will Ferrell chasing after them, and I’d love it. It’s Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, so we know it’s going to be a fun time regardless, and I just can’t wait to see what in the world Barbie has in store for us.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]