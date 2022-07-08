Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is the latest gut-punch of a movie from A24. Based on the web series of the same name from Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp, the film is the story of a very small sentient seashell named Marcel (voiced by Slate), who used to part of a large community of tiny creatures until a mysterious tragedy left him and his grandmother (Isabella Rossellini) alone. The movie is a piece of deep existential joy, as we follow this tiny creature, who while often breathless and exasperated, doesn’t know that giving up in the face of extreme hardship is even an option.

A24 and the craft supply store Michaels (the non-bigot’s Hobby Lobby, if you will) have teamed up for an adorable collaboration, encouraging fans to create their own tiny friends.

Finally, a collab our moms care about. A24 x @MichaelsStores present Marcel & Friends contest pic.twitter.com/wGnJA2Rmvx — A24 (@A24) July 8, 2022

The contest can net a winner (winners?) a Michaels gift card as well as a screening of the movie in their town, which is pretty enticing, as it’s still in fairly limited release and absolutely a must-see if you’re a person who likes things that are both adorable and also make you cry and feel too many feelings.

Here are the contest details:

Rules: Make a tiny friend, tag @marcelthemovie + #marcelandfriendscontest, and follow @MichaelsStores for a chance to win a hometown screening of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and a $200 Michael’s gift card 🏆 — A24 (@A24) July 8, 2022

If you end up making a tiny friend, we desperately want to see them. Feel free to show us in the comments here or on Twitter or Instagram.

What else did we see out there today?

The Flash’s Candice Patton has opened up about the abuse she suffered from racist “fans” and the lack of support she got from the CW. (via Variety )

“Pivot to NFTs” is the new “pivot to video” and it’s just as devastating an entire industry. (via Dot Esports)

The youngest person ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom🎖️



Simply incredible, @Simone_Biles 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wAm7L95drE — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 7, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders (of all teams!) has hired the first Black woman coach in NFL history. (via HuffPost)

I regret to inform you that Dave Chappelle is still on his bullshit. (via Pajiba)

I hope you all have a restful weekend!

(image: A24)

