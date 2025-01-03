BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
‘Malfunctioning Chuck E. Cheese animatronics’: Trump, Elon Musk roasted after performing Trump’s signature dance move

Rachel Leishman
Published: Jan 3, 2025 04:56 pm

Who DANCES like this? Donald Trump and Elon Musk rang in the New Year together with the most embarrassing dance moves known to man. No really, it is bad.

The two were dancing to the Village People and…it honestly looks like two cursed mirror images of each other. Both Trump and Musk were dancing with their arms right around their hips, just kind of bopping to the music with each other. As someone on X rightfully put it, it is giving the Chuck E. Cheese band.

On the one hand, not everyone was gifted with the ability to dance. On the other hand, it is embarrassing to see. You’re THAT dweeby? You don’t have a cool bone in your bodies! Is that mean? I don’t really care because it is kind of pathetic and hilarious that these two can’t even dance at a party without it being horrific and cringey.

People without taste came to their defense. One even wrote “That’s a yummy sandwich I’d love to be the filling for.” Have taste! Have class! Love yourself more because no one wants to eat this sandwich. This is like a mayo sandwich that someone left out in the sun. AKA BAD!

I recognize that not everyone can be cool but you MAGA people are really into this? This is like the nerdy kids in school who think their sexist opinions make them cool but instead they’re just pathetic. Honestly that’s a great way of describing these two jabronis. Anyway, if you dance like this, know that you are far from cool. I’m sure you think you really know the way to move but instead, you just look like robot mice.

Actually, that’s really mean to Charles Entertainment Cheese. He is much better than either of these two men. At least he has given us fun games to play with his billions of dollars.

