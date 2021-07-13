“Make a Fandom Cry With Only One Sentence” Really Has a Me Sobbing Over Here

As a longtime lover of TV, movies, and books, I’ve cried plenty of times over the properties I’ve invested time, my heart, and money into. I cried while watching the controversial ending of Lost when it was airing, and I absolutely cried in the last Fast and the Furious movie because the theme of family hits me right in the feels every single time. Basically, I’m a crier, and fandom knows how to push my buttons to get me there in the first place.

Make a fandom cry with only one sentence I’ll go first “I do not accept this” — Abby the Cleric (@abbythecleric) July 12, 2021

And Twitter, in its vastness where everything and anything gets asked, indie bookseller @abbythecleric threw down the gauntlet with their prompt, “Make a fandom cry with only one sentence.” The answers that came in … I’m gonna need a moment … have opened up the flood gates when it comes to feels. Some were sharing their feelings over Logan’s last words, The Iron Giant, or Peter Parker’s “I don’t want to go” in Avengers: Infinity War. But the one that really got me, the one that really stuck out, was The Land Before Time, which I’ve included below because if I have to feel it, so do you.

Oh, but wait, there’s more! From Avatar the Last Airbender to The Lord of the Rings, here are some of my favorite responses that remind me of how riveting the content we consume really is and how we connect to things as a community long after via fandom.

“Remember me, though I have to travel far, remember me,” pic.twitter.com/ob7vw9qLGY — Christopher Hedley (@Chris_G_Hedley) July 13, 2021

I’ll be honest, as deeply as Tales of Ba Sing Se can touch me, I think it’s only the second most emotional moment in ATLA. “I was just afraid you’d lost your way” will make me weep every time. https://t.co/ON7lAbzLWH — Danny (@DNAlienPrime) July 12, 2021

I can’t do it with words only a video I still ain’t recoveredhttps://t.co/5idJu8VoEf — Grognak The Destroyer (@GrognakSmash) July 12, 2021

I have and always will be your friend. pic.twitter.com/7kQotDK90u — Jason Olejniczak (@ThaenStonejaw) July 12, 2021

make an entire *generation* cry with only one line (no lie, i sobbed just typing this) pic.twitter.com/dJ14A0QHuq — a n g i e (@theladymisrule) July 12, 2021

This one is FULL of lines that make me cry, but I’m gonna go with this one… “He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn’t your daddy.” pic.twitter.com/pnYwyPMayF — Danny (@DNAlienPrime) July 12, 2021

Not sure if there’s a fandom but… “Where are his glasses? He can’t see without his glasses.” pic.twitter.com/8WrVt5nzmy — Kat (@KatSmithski) July 12, 2021

“To my father, who’s coming home. Thank you, but I don’t understand.” pic.twitter.com/SQiyi8uYIY — Kyle (@KyleHellYeah) July 13, 2021

I don’t know about the whole fandom, but “I just wanted to say hello” sets me off…https://t.co/7yam21XF6M — Classified feelings about Elfroot. (@tony_beale) July 12, 2021

“WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE AFTER 500 YEARS?”

“You…Dad…I’d still have you.” pic.twitter.com/s8r3r2mv80 — Knight of the Black Rose (@Ion_Miller) July 12, 2021

“Then finish it, cause I’m with you till the end of the line” https://t.co/NIYgs46tba pic.twitter.com/IJVYVDf2JE — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) July 12, 2021

“You always find a way to sneak into people’s hearts” https://t.co/7xq1PMQIpT pic.twitter.com/0lQmmvzejW — The Fox Witch (@9BitFoxGaming) July 12, 2021

“now that im ready to talk about her, i think it’s really time to let her go” https://t.co/yW4iEK44bC pic.twitter.com/UHciDcNAPd — june️ (@hootingowllady) July 13, 2021

