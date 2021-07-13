comScore "Make a Fandom Cry With Only One Sentence" Really Has a Me Crying Over Here

“Make a Fandom Cry With Only One Sentence” Really Has a Me Sobbing Over Here

Just me thinking about The Land Before Time.

By Lyra HaleJul 13th, 2021, 1:23 pm

The Land Before Time death

As a longtime lover of TV, movies, and books, I’ve cried plenty of times over the properties I’ve invested time, my heart, and money into. I cried while watching the controversial ending of Lost when it was airing, and I absolutely cried in the last Fast and the Furious movie because the theme of family hits me right in the feels every single time. Basically, I’m a crier, and fandom knows how to push my buttons to get me there in the first place.

And Twitter, in its vastness where everything and anything gets asked, indie bookseller @abbythecleric threw down the gauntlet with their prompt, “Make a fandom cry with only one sentence.” The answers that came in … I’m gonna need a moment … have opened up the flood gates when it comes to feels. Some were sharing their feelings over Logan’s last words, The Iron Giant, or Peter Parker’s “I don’t want to go” in Avengers: Infinity War. But the one that really got me, the one that really stuck out, was The Land Before Time, which I’ve included below because if I have to feel it, so do you.

Oh, but wait, there’s more! From Avatar the Last Airbender to The Lord of the Rings, here are some of my favorite responses that remind me of how riveting the content we consume really is and how we connect to things as a community long after via fandom.

(image: Universal Pictures screenshot)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.