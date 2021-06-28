Not only did they go to space in a car, but it looks like F9: The Fast Saga also saved movies. The ninth movie in the franchise (or tenth, if you’re counting Hobbs & Shaw) hit theaters this weekend and had the biggest box office draw since 2019. While most of 2020 was a wash for movies, there were some things that hit theaters in January through March that didn’t have that much of a box office draw.

So, F9 is the biggest since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and honestly, that feels right. According to Variety, the movie pulled in a $70 million opening weekend, and that’s what you get when the family is back together, baby. The movie, while very much in the world of absurdity that the franchise lives in, is exactly the kind of movie to get audiences back to the movies. It is high action, fun, and easily one of the best action series out there right now. So who wouldn’t want to go celebrate being vaccinated with F9?

It feels nice to be writing about box office totals and people heading to the movies. For a while, no one knew if the movies would survive the pandemic, yet here we are, and I’m happy that one of the biggest movies ushering us all back in is F9: The Fast Saga. We did it all for Dom Toretto.

