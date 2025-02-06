‘Made them so mad lol’: MAGAs rage after Tim Walz’s tweet feels all too true

Tim Walz just hit MAGA where it hurts.

Kamala Harris’ VP pick drew paragraphs of online ire from Trump supporters with a six word tweet: “Elon Musk is a terrible president.” Other users were quick to snicker at MAGA supporters from the sidelines of the internet, writing “this one made them so mad lol” while watching the fireworks display in Walz’s comment section.

MAGA users exploded at Walz, but attempted to downplay it with nonchalance. “Sad, really,” wrote one of Walz’s critics, “funny, but sad.”

Another user posted a picture worth two words: “Opinion dismissed,” written in Dark Souls text.

Others pretended not to know Walz at all.

While Walz’s comments about Elon Musk drew their share of rage, it’s nothing that the president himself hasn’t heard before. After Musk tanked a bipartisan bill with a series of tweets before the 2024 holiday season, Democrats were quick to label Musk “Shadow President.” The internet was soon ablaze with “President Musk” memes, displaying Trump groveling in service to Elon Musk as his butler, his maid, and his dog on a leash. The trolling got so bad that Trump himself had to put the rumors of Musk’s political power to bed, calling the “Shadow President” talk a “hoax.“

While Musk since downplayed his political influence in order to stay in the president’s good graces, he has since proved to be one of the Trump administration’s most powerful members outside of Trump himself. Employees of the Musk-run government agency DOGE were recently able to gain access to sensitive information stored in the United States’ Treasury. While the extent of DOGE’s access to Treasury data is unknown, public officials and legal groups have sounded the alarm bells and declared Musk’s act to be an overreach of power.

While Walz’s comment section is full of Musk supporters attempting to downplay and rationalize the unelected billionaire’s legal dubious behavior, the ghost of President Musk also returned to haunt Trump.

The hits kept on coming.

While Musk shown himself willing to stretch the limits of his political power, he is following a precedent set by the president himself. During his first weeks in office, Trump pushed the power of the executive branch as far as he could, and public officials and private citizens alike pushed back. Trump’s move to eliminate birthright citizenship was blocked by a federal judge, and nearly half the states in the union have sued the president over his executive order – along with a group of expectant mothers. Trump’s anti-DEI efforts are also subject to fierce pushback, and he was sued by the city of Baltimore in response to his bid to push diversity efforts out of the federal government.

Like Trump himself, Musk continues to push the political envelop. 2 millions federal employees recently received an email with an eerie subject line identical to the one Musk sent X employees before his purge of the company. Musk may not be president, but certainly acts like it.

