‘Made in Abyss’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

I don’t think I’m ready for more trauma. I thought that nothing could be worse than Catholic school, but it turns out that I was WRONG. Made in Abyss has caused me more pain and suffering than watching Donald Trump violate his gag order for the umpteenth time. And now I have to worry about season 3?!

Who knew that a show about cute little elementary school-aged children exploring the world could be SO F*CKED UP. It’s more disturbing than Attack on Titan! More disturbing than Corpse Party! It’s almost as disturbing as the animation quality of the newest Berserk anime, but NOTHING could be quite as bad as that.

What is Made in Abyss about?

Made in Abyss starts in an innocent enough location! The action takes place on a peaceful little island village. The villagers go about their days like any other townsfolk across the world. They buy groceries. They say hello to the neighbors. They do their daily chores. Everything in town is normal except for the bottomless chasm in the middle of the village. This thing makes the Grand Canyon look like a crack in the sidewalk. It’s ENORMOUS. And scarier still, no one has ever reached the bottom and returned.

Explorers called Divers are charged with exploring the depths of the abyss and bringing back the treasures that it holds. After her Diver mother goes missing in the abyss, aspiring Diver Riko decides to plumb the depths of the abyss herself. Lucky for her, she meets a little robot boy named Reg to help her out! Otherwise she would have been turned into mincemeat by the hideous monsters that inhabit the depths by the end of episode 1.

We know that season 3 will likely be the last, as Riko, Reg, and Nanachi will be descending into the last layer of the abyss. You know, the layer that no one returns from? Either they’ll figure out a way to get out, or they’re all gonna die. Could go either way with a show like this.

Who’s who in the voice cast?

These are the main voice actors for both the Japanese and English dubs:

Riko – Miyu Tomita / Brittany Lauda

Reg – Mariya Ise / Luci Christian

Nanachi – Shiori Izawa / Brittney Karbowski

Mitty – Eri Kitamura / Monica Rial

Ozen – Sayaka Ohara / Christine Auten

Lyza (Riko’s Mother) – Maaya Sakamoto / Shelley Calene-Black

Bondrewd – Toshiyuki Morikawa / David Harbold

Marulk – Mutsumi Tamura / Terri Doty

Jiruo (Leader) – Taishi Murata / Daniel Regojo

Kiyui – Soma Saito / Kalin Coates

When will season 3 come out?

Like what lays at the bottom of the abyss, the answer is a mystery. Made in Abyss season 3 was confirmed to be in development on X (formerly Twitter), but we don’t know when the new season will be released. Considering that the third season was announced on January 15, 2023, it’s likely that we will be forced to wait until late 2024 or early 2025 before the series is available for streaming. Fine by me. That should give me enough time to process the trauma that the Made in Abyss film Dawn of the Deep Soul gave to me. I hope.

(featured image: Kinema Citrus)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]