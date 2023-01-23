Wait … ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Part 3 Has 2 Parts? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

There has been no shortage of drama and confusion surrounding the final season of Attack on Titan. For one, a final season doesn’t normally span over three years. So, I guess it shouldn’t be so surprising that, even after the actual final part of the lynchpin series has been announced, there’s still some confusion.

Let’s trace exactly how bizarre the messaging around this “final season” has been. The so-called “Attack on Titan: The Final Season” began airing in December 2020. After 16 episodes, they were clearly going to need another “half” of the season to finish the story. And so, Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 began in January 2022. But as that neared its final episode, it was clear there would need to be a third half to the final season. For a while, everyone wondered if the series would end with a movie. Instead, on the day of Part 2‘s final episode, Part 3 was announced. Surely, this would be the final stretch, the actual end of Attack on Titan.

Recently, the beginning of Part 3—which is called in Japan Attack on Titan: The Final Season – The Final Part, because that’s how confounding this ordeal has been—was set for March 3. Except. .. see if you notice anything strange about this press release.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 will air in Two Parts!



The first part is scheduled for March 3! The second part is scheduled for 2023!



Excuse me? PART THREE IS TWO PARTS?! That second one is not Part 3 then, right?! It’s freaking Part 4! What is happening?!

Attack on Titan: The Final Season is the series’ fourth season. So, if you separate it out, it now has as many seasons within it as in the entire rest of the show—including a third season with two cours. The Final Season, by its end, will likely make up nearly half of Attack on Titan‘s 100-plus episode run. This is the most generous definition of a single “season” of television I’ve ever witnessed.

I expect these two seasons—er, parts—to be at least the standard 12 episodes each, but it’s hard to be certain. Since part 1 of Part 3 (HOW IS THAT REAL) is starting a month ahead of the usual anime season changeover, it might actually be 16 episodes. I haven’t read the manga, so I can’t tell you how much is left and whether two more seasons makes sense. I can tell you that friends I’ve spoken with who have read the manga seemed to think one more stretch of episodes would do the trick.

Honestly, if they hadn’t called the first part “The Final Season” back in 2020, I would only be thrilled by this news, because I love Attack on Titan, and I want to watch more of it! But someone really botched the messaging here. When you are essentially told that something will be ending imminently, and then it effectively goes on for four more seasons, it’s understandable if you start feeling a little annoyed.

What I’m trying to say is, be prepared for a lot more Attack on Titan this year. It won’t end in this next chunk of episodes. Adjust your expectations now, and hopefully the enjoyment will edge out the confusion. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 1 starts airing on Crunchyroll on March 3, 2023.

