Lute’s Voice Actor in ‘Hazbin Hotel’ Had to Work to Make the Character Mean Enough

Hazbin Hotel season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video, and it’s a diabolical hit. There are tons of talented cast members playing the show’s assorted demons, angels, and sinners—including Lute, the sadistic exorcist. What’s Lute’s deal? Who plays her? Here are the basics!

Hazbin Hotel tells the story of Charlie Morningstar, princess of Hell, who decides to open a hotel to give sinners a shot at Heaven. But when Charlie makes her vision a reality, she’s suddenly faced with opposition from all sides, including the murderous Adam and his team of angels. Adam and his angels are planning a mass extermination of Hell, and Charlie has to figure out a way to keep the residents of her hotel safe.

All about Lute

In Hazbin Hotel, Lute is second in command to Adam, who periodically leads a team of exorcists to Hell to deal with its overpopulation problem by killing the people who live there.

As season 1 goes on, though, it becomes clear that Lute isn’t just doing her job as an exorcist. She’s really passionate about killing demons and sinners, and she has beef with anyone who stands in her way.

All about Jessica Vosk

Lute is played by actress and singer Jessica Vosk, who’s mainly known for her work in musical theater. From 2016 to 2019, Vosk played Elphaba in Wicked, both on Broadway and on tour. She also played one of the Narrators in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2020.

However, according to Vosk, playing Lute was a challenge. In an interview with Screen Rant on the red carpet at Hazbin Hotel‘s premiere, Vosk shared how she worked to get Lute’s character right:

[Lute] is the antithesis of everything that I would normally sing in my life because I’m used to belting and doing wicking and doing tons of Broadway shows. But this character I had to get down and dirty and mean …. And I remember doing so many takes with Vivienne and the team of people on Zoom, and every time I would get dirtier and darker they’d be like, “No, no, no. Do it even dirtier and darker.

Will we see more of Lute in Hazbin Hotel season 2? Given her position at the end of season 1, it seems likely.

