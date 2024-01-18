‘Hazbin Hotel’ Is a Perfect New Adult Animated Series for You To Take a Bite Out Of

Examining the beings of Hell is fascinating to audiences. Whether that be through things like Lucifer or even movies like Little Nicky, we love to see a Hell that’s different from the fiery land led by the devil himself. Now, we have Hazbin Hotel to aid us in our understanding of the underworld.

A musical comedy that is lead by Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the show takes us into Charlie’s world of the Hazbin Hotel, a place for demons to come and be reborn to be better citizens and maybe get saved. She’s helped by her girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), and for all of Charlie’s joy, Vaggie balances her as a less-than-optimistic figure in her life.

What makes the adult animated show so special is the musical element of it. Including Broadway voices like Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christian Borle, and more, it’s a wonderful mix of catchy songs, including Charlie starting the series off by saying it will be a “Happy day in Hell.”

The heart of the series comes from those who are staying at the hotel, working on themselves, or there because they have nowhere else to go. Charlie believes in all of them, and her love and dedication to believing in everyone she is helping to reform is what makes Hazbin Hotel such an addictive series.

Let Charlie Morningstar and the team at the Hazbin Hotel sing your blues away

It would be easy to put someone who is miserable at the center of Hazbin Hotel. It is a show about Hell, after all. But it’s so charming because Charlie is hopeful. Her hopefulness inspires those in her life, even Vaggie, who tends to be less willing to believe in the good things. And Charlie’s life isn’t easy! She’s estranged from her father, Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan), and she has the impending doom of Hell looming over her mission.

Charlie coming into her own and working hard to be a beacon of helpfulness for those under her care is what makes this series so much fun to watch. Yes, we love the music and we love to see New York legends coming into the animated world, but what makes you want to go back and watch all of Hazbin Hotel is Charlie.

Animated shows, particularly those that Prime Video is bringing to the adult scene, have a special kind of magic to them, and with the feel of Max’s Harley Quinn but the shine of something entirely its own, Hazbin Hotel is a fun series to take a dive into.

