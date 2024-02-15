Want to Get In On ‘Hazbin Hotel’? Here’s How You Can Watch It

(Prime Video)

Hazbin Hotel came out last month, and it’s been making a splash among fans of animation, sitcoms, cussing, and everything in between. But where can you watch it? How can you get in on the action?

What is Hazbin Hotel about?

Hazbin Hotel tells the story of Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningson), daughter of Lucifer and Lilith (yeah, that Lucifer and Lilith). Charlie, is the princess of Hell, but she has a heart of gold, and she believes that any soul can be redeemed. Even sinners who have been damned to an eternity in Hell.

With that dream in her pocket, and a team of plucky and feisty friends, Charlie sets up a hotel designed to help sinners redeem themselves and earn a place in Heaven. She calls her new digs the Hazbin Hotel, and soon recruits a couple of souls who are willing to give her plan a go. Charlie is joined by her girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), the radio demon Alastor (Amir Talai), the bartender Husk (Keith David), Kimiko Glenn as Niffty the housekeeper, and two souls hoping for redemption: Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman) and the porn star Angel Dust (Blake Roman).

Hazbin Hotel may be animated, but it’s definitely not for kids. The show deals with explicit themes like sex, violence, and drug use. You know, the kinds of things that might land you a spot in Hell. Not only that, but the show explores the complicated relationships that form when people make mistakes. Husk, for example, is owned by Alastor, who in turn is owned by some mysterious, more powerful demon. Turns out it’s never too late to sell your soul, even when you arrive in the afterlife.

Hazbin Hotel features compelling characters, beautiful animation, and great songs. It’s worth a watch! If you’re sold (no pun intended), then here’s where you can catch it.

Where to watch Hazbin Hotel

All eight episodes of Hazbin Hotel are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

But wait! There’s also a bonus episode: an original pilot with a completely different cast. You can catch it on Youtube, on series creator Vivienne Medrano’s Youtube channel.

Happy watching!

