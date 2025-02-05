Luke Bryan Tells Fans They ‘Literally Broke The Website’ After Site Goes Down Following 2025 Tour Announcement

Luke Bryan is going on tour!



The “Country Girl” singer took to his Instagram to announce the tour on Monday, January 27, writing, “That neon’s burning on me… #CountrySongCameOnTour will be coming to you this summer, featuring many special guests. Nut House ticket pre-sale starts Tuesday 1/28 at 8am local time. Tickets go on sale Friday 1/31 at 10am local time.”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, and apparently, the site shut down when tickets became available. “Y’all wanted tickets so bad you literally broke the website. Sorry for the inconvenience. It’s back up now: lukebryan.com,” Bryan wrote in the comments of his post.

The country singer will be joined on tour with special guests, including George Birge, Avery Anna, Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, Cold Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Randall King, Vincent Mason, Drake Milligan, Adrien Nunez, Owen Riegling, and DJ Rock. Each special guest varies by city.

Luke Bryan ‘Country Song Came on Tour’ Tickets 2025

Fans can now buy tickets to see Luke Bryan on tour. Tickets are on sale through StubHub. Prices vary depending on where you see the country singer perform and where you sit in the venue. As of right now the cheapest tickets for opening night in Bethel, New York on May 29 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts are being sold for $40 on the Lawn. If you prefer to sit closer to the stage, you should be willing to pay upwards of $383.

Luke Bryan ‘Country Song Came on Tour’ Schedule 2025

Luke Bryan is going on a 28-show tour and it’s kicking off on May 29 in Bethel, New York. The country singer will hit multiple cities, from Holmdel, New Jersey to Orlando Florida, and will be wrapping up his “Country Song Came on Tour” in Buffalo, New York on August 30th. See below for the full schedule.

