Will Kim Cattrall Be in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3?

After her surprising cameo in the season two finale of And Just Like That, many are wondering if Kim Cattrall will be officially reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City revival.

Back in June, it was reiterated by officials at Max—and Sarah Jessica Parker herself—that And Just Like That would be returning for a third season. Previously, it was announced in August of 2023 that a third season was greenlit. As the number one Max Original series and the most-watched Max Original to date, it’s no surprise that the season was renewed. The third season is expected to hit the streaming platform in 2025.

However, a question still hangs in the air: Is Kim Cattrall officially joining the cast and reprising her role as Samantha Jones? Here’s everything we know.

Will Kim Cattrall finally join the OG Sex and the City cast for And Just Like That?

When the finale of season two aired on August 24, 2023, fans were NOT expecting Samantha to make an experience—and they especially did not expect Kim Cattrall to actually step in to play the role again. However, it appears Kim Cattrall will not be joining And Just Like That for season three as an official cast member.

During an interview with Today, Kim Cattrall confirmed that her appearance on the show was just a cameo, and she would not be joining the show. She stated, “This is as far as I’m going to go.”

However, this may not be the last time we see her play Samantha. During that same interview, she confessed, “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

What happened during Kim Cattrall’s appearance in And Just Like That season two?

During her appearance in season two, Samantha calls Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) to inform her that her surprise plan to see the latter for her apartment’s “last supper” was foiled, since her flight from London to New York City was delayed three hours. After Carrie tells her they can hang out the next day, Samantha reveals she was planning to return to London with the earliest flight available after dinner at Carrie’s.

Samantha had wanted to join the girls in paying her respects to Carrie’s apartment. However, as she is unable to make it, she asks Carrie to put her on speakerphone. There, she tells the apartment, “Thank you for everything, you f*cking fabulous, fabulous flat.” When Carries teases her over her British accent, Samantha claims she is Annabelle Bronstein, a reference to a character from Sex and the City season six whose SoHo House pass Samantha had stolen.

It’s worth noting that Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall did not interact physically with one another during their scenes and only acted through a phone call. This is likely due to the rocky relationship between the two actresses.

What is And Just Like That about?

And Just Like That is set 11 years after the 2010 film Sex and the City 2. Here, we see Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) navigate the reality of life and friendship in their 50s following their outgoing, wild 30s.

The series also paints a picture of their families and touches on several new topics that the original Sex and the City did not, such as gender, sexuality, and feminism.

