When Is the BTS K-Drama ‘Begins Youth’ Coming Out?

If you’re an army that has been trying to crack the codes found in BTS music videos, then Begins Youth is a drama for you. This upcoming official BTS K-drama will shed light on the events set in the ‘Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ trilogy of BTS.

Recommended Videos

Even if you’ve never been a theory-crafter of the music videos of BTS, it’s still a K-drama based on a BTS-inspired webtoon. The story follows a boy who’s given the chance to travel back in time to save all his friends from their tragic fates. So play ‘Spring Day’ on loop, read the webtoon, and mull over the hiatus. Begins Youth is a drama you’ll be looking forward to watching as an ARMY, even if BTS themselves aren’t the ones acting in the series.

There had been delays in production, but the trailer for this upcoming BTS Universe K-drama was released by Hybe Labels in November 2023. No further announcements have been made regarding a specific release date, but Begins Youth is expected to come out within 2024.

Now that all the BTS members are serving their time in enlistment until 2025, 2024 looks like a good year to launch the K-drama. Begins Youth is expected to have 12 episodes in total. If you’re curious about the actors taking on the role of your bias, you can read more here.

(featured image: Hybe Labels)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]