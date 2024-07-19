So … We Haven’t Seen the Last of ‘Doctor Who’s New Fan-Favorite, Right?

Few TV shows have the luxury of reinventing themselves (literally and figuratively) as frequently as Doctor Who, but between the return of beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies and the leap to Disney+ (with Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor), this feels like a decidedly new chapter.

The first batch of eight episodes was even marketed by Disney as “season one” as opposed to “series 14″— though the old guard may be back at the helm, this is a new era for Who, with a new crop of could-be classic episodes and characters.

But while Doctor Who season one is chock full of memorable villains (Jinkx Monsoon’s Maestro, classic Who returnee Sutekh, and the mysterious Mrs. Flood, to name a few) the season is decidedly lighter on new allies for the Doctor. Of course, there’s Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s companion, but when it comes to other allies, the majority of people who aid the fifteenth doctor over the course of the season are familiar faces (Kate Stewart, Rose Noble, and Mel Bush)—with one dashing exception. With a cravat, a laser pistol, and a penchant for DnD, Jonathan Groff’s Rogue is one of Doctor Who season one’s most memorable additions, and a prime candidate for the new era’s first recurring character heading into season two.

As a consequence of being one of the longest running shows in television history, Doctor Who has developed a charming penchant for reaching back into its own history to find characters, whether it’s reusing actors, reinventing classic villains, or bringing back companions after 30+ years away from the Whoniverse. All it takes is one great episode (see Carey Mulligan’s Sally Sparrow in “Blink”) and you have fans clamoring for a one-off character to become the next companion—and to those fans’ credit, characters like River Song, Wilf Mott, and even Donna Noble were all scene-stealers who sneaked their way into our hearts and in through the doors of the TARDIS.

The idea of a recurring TARDIS resident was something Russell T. Davies explored often during his initial tenure as Doctor Who showrunner (hello Jack Harkness, Mickey Smith, Wilf), and there are few characters introduced in season one as clearly suited for a return as Rogue. For starters, there’s the obvious—Rogue has (had?) serious romantic chemistry with The Doctor. After going an entire regeneration sans romance, the Fifteenth Doctor wasted no time putting himself back out there, and what better setting than a Bridgerton-esque romance to woo a mysterious, possibly morally dubious bounty hunter?

Though the episode itself is centered around a gaggle of birdlike aliens cosplaying as their favorite race (humans), the romantic subplot between The Doctor and Rogue is a remarkably sweet, tender one that gives Ncuti Gatwa a welcome opportunity to explore this new Doctor’s more vulnerable, earnest side. In addition to revealing new facets of Fifteen, Rogue and the Doctor’s whirlwind romance over the course of the episode is a chance for new viewers to experience firsthand what it’s like to fall under the spell of Jonathan Groff.

Whether he’s interrogating serial killers or wreaking havoc on the social lives of gays in the San Francisco area, Jonathan Groff has an intangible yet undeniable (seemingly effortless) charisma that carries across all of his performances, making even the most frustrating characters devastatingly likable. Rogue is no exception, and Groff’s not trying to turn down the charm, either. With his smooth cadence, lingering gazes, and sly smiles, he makes for the perfect seductive mystery man in The Doctor’s torrid regency romance.

Between their easy banter, their shared survivors’ guilt, and their similar inability to take care of a spaceship, Rogue and The Doctor are very clearly kindred spirits, making it all the more devastating when Rogue seemingly sacrifices himself to save Ruby and the Doctor at the end of the episode. But this is Doctor Who, and there’s no shortage of wibbly wobbly timey wimey chicanery that could allow for Rogue to return to the TARDIS, even if it’s only for an episode or two.

Don’t get me wrong—Ruby is a luminous, bubbly companion who often acts as the beating heart of Doctor Who season one and serves as a perfect best friend for the Fifteenth Doctor. But while Ruby may have a massive heart, she and the Doctor seldom butt heads, and a wildcard like Rogue traipsing back into the TARDIS could be just what season two needs to shake up the comfortable, close-knit dynamic between Ruby and The Doctor. It’s not difficult to picture Ruby, The Doctor, and Rogue traveling as a trio à la Rose (Billie Piper), the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston), and Jack (John Barrowman)—between his penchant for galaxy-hopping and his questionable morals, Rogue is undeniably reminiscent of a certain renegade time agent.

Especially considering it’s unlikely Barrowman will return for future Who installments, folding someone like Jonathan Groff into the pool of potential recurring guest stars would not only give the series a chance to feature an incredible guest star, but to fill the “renegade time-traveller” role with a beloved new character (and one with plenty of romantic chemistry with the Doctor, to boot).

Though he may not be slick with pick up lines or as perpetually shit-eating as Jack, Rogue has his own kind of introverted, awkward charm that makes it easy to understand why the Doctor fell so hard so fast. But even if “Rogue” really was the only taste we get of Rogue (and what a shame that would be), it’s still an instant classic guest turn from Groff that will go down alongside the likes of Jinkx in Who history.

