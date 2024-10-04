‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 fans have no love for Leo

Attention passengers, the Leo Hate Train is now entering the station. Love Is Blind season 7 cast member Leo is getting flamed on X (formerly Twitter) right now. What has this 31-year-old art dealer done to deserve such scorn?

First off, who is Leo?

He’s perhaps the most infamous cast member of this season of Love Is Blind. I’d call him polarizing, but that’s not entirely accurate, because polarizing implies that opinion on him is divided. Instead, for once, it seems the internet actually agrees on something. His reputation has already reached abysmal lows, and the season has only just begun.

Leo is an art dealer who took over his family business at a young age and made a lot of money doing it. How do I know? Because that’s the only thing that ever comes out of his mouth. Despite his hopes that a potential romantic partner sees him as more than just a bank account, Leo’s bank account seems to be the only thing on his mind.

Social media ain’t impressed.

Smells like a barbecue in here…

Love Is Blind fans hopped out of the woodwork to grill the art dealer, who, if selling art doesn’t work out, could easily find work in a cemetery. Everything he says helps him dig a grave, mainly his own.

maybe leo wouldn’t need to be worried about people using him for his money if it wasn’t every other sentence that came out of his mouth ? #loveisblind — 金嘉怡 | tam (@xotamsox) October 2, 2024

“I’m fortunate,” Leo said in a confessional at the beginning of the seventh season. “I have an interesting and lucrative job. I’m an art dealer. It’s a family business. I actually own it now.” That’s dope! Seriously, selling art is cool. No shame there. “I ended up inheriting it, but one of my biggest insecurities is that a girl only wants me for money.” Alright, sure. No one wants to be used for what they have. But as one X user points out, Leo’s money seems to be the only thing that he ever talks about. If he doesn’t want to be known for it, maybe he could simply change the subject to something other than himself. Maybe he could ask his dates a question? Perhaps he could try a joke? Something. Anything.

Leo: I don’t want a woman that will use me for my money.

Leo to every woman he meets: I have a huge inheritance, I’m rich, I’m so loaded.. #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/0syBXSiM89 — B. (@Tetiola_B) October 2, 2024

“I’m rich. I’m loaded.” Leo, my love, people are not impressed. There’s more to you than just money and a job, right? Surely that can’t be your entire personality? Surely a reality TV show star has more depth than that?

Just half of episode one, And Leo has exhausted me!!

I cant take more of this ..I cant..I just cant!!!

#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/EMx1MlSgDt — Lawfanatic (@BabyGManka) October 2, 2024

Leo, this just can’t continue. For my sake, and for yours.

Until he’s able to talk about something of substance, the internet will be forced to fast forward.

16mins in and I can already tell Leo is one of those pretentious guys that always brags about how rich and well accomplished he is. yawn. #loveisblind — ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ 머큐리즈 ☽༓･*˚⁺‧͙ (@merculeez) October 2, 2024

In love and business, first impressions matter. After only 16 minutes, it seems that the first impression that many are getting is “red flag.” There’s still time, Leo. I’d like to say I believe in you, but as the red flags become more frequent, my faith dwindles.

