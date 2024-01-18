‘Love Is Blind’ Heads to the Queen City for Season 6

Love Is Blind is coming to us with season 6 from a brand new city. But who is going to be there, what city are we going to, and will the show fix what happened with season 5? There’s a lot Netflix can do to make this show better than it was before.

Love Is Blind season 6 is bringing hopeful singles together to find love in Charlotte, North Carolina. Setting the new season in the Queen City brings a number of different jobs into the mix (which is always fun to see with each new city), and we’re going to have a lot to work through before we can enjoy this latest season. Here’s what we know about season 6 and everyone looking for love this season!

Who is joining us in Charlotte?

There are 30 singles heading into the pods with the hope of finding their match. We know from the previous seasons that that doesn’t always mean that they’ll find their love (or be featured as a couple on the show). So while we’re starting with 30 singles, we’ll probably end up with around 10 people when it comes to the honeymoon stage, living together, and making it to the altar.

As someone who went to school in the Charlotte area, I am fascinated by this list of singles and I will be tuning into season 6 to see if I know any of them. Here’s the full list of singles for Love Is Blind season 6:

Alejandra – 28, Financial Consultant

– 28, Financial Consultant Amber – 31, Medical Device Sales

– 31, Medical Device Sales Amber Desiree “AD” – 33, Real Estate Broker

– 33, Real Estate Broker Amy – 28, E-Commerce Specialist

– 28, E-Commerce Specialist Amy C. – 34, PR Director

– 34, PR Director Ariel – 32, Mortgage Broker

– 32, Mortgage Broker Ashley – 32, Nurse Practitioner

– 32, Nurse Practitioner Austin – 27, Software Sales

– 27, Software Sales Ben – 34, Cloud Solutions Architect

– 34, Cloud Solutions Architect Brittany – 25, Senior Client Partner

– 25, Senior Client Partner Chelsea – 31, Flight Attendant & Event Planner

– 31, Flight Attendant & Event Planner Clay – 31, Enterprise Sales & Entrepreneur

– 31, Enterprise Sales & Entrepreneur Danielle – 30, Corporate Comms

– 30, Corporate Comms Danette – 33, Flight Attendant

– 33, Flight Attendant Deion – 27, Software Sales

– 27, Software Sales Drake – 32, Video Producer

– 32, Video Producer Jamal – 32, Store Director

– 32, Store Director Jeramey – 32, Intralogistics

– 32, Intralogistics Jessica – 29, Executive Assistant

– 29, Executive Assistant Jimmy – 28, Software Sales

– 28, Software Sales Johnny – 28, Account Executive

– 28, Account Executive Kenneth – 26, Middle School Principal

– 26, Middle School Principal Laura – 34, Account Director

– 34, Account Director Mackenzie – 25, Makeup Artist

– 25, Makeup Artist Matthew – 37, Senior Financial Advisor

– 37, Senior Financial Advisor Nolan – 31, Management Consultant

– 31, Management Consultant Sarah Ann – 30, Customer Support Manager

– 30, Customer Support Manager Sunni – 34, Business Analyst

– 34, Business Analyst Trevor – 31, Project Manager

– 31, Project Manager Vince – 35, Lawyer

What to expect from season 6

Season 5 was a bit of a mess. With allegations leveled against the production, couples fighting on air, and only a few making it to the altar (who probably shouldn’t have), Love Is Blind has a lot of work to do in this next season to make things right.

Season 6 is described as follows: “The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

Love Is Blind season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix this Valentine’s Day, with the first six episodes dropping on February 14. We’ll see episodes 7-9 on February 21 and episodes 10-11 on February 28, with the show wrapping up on March 6.

