‘Loki’ Season 2 May Explore Mobius’ Backstory

Loki season 2 is less than three months away, and details are coming out about what exactly the next chapter of the story will hold. The latest news is that season 2 will explore Mobius’ backstory.

In season 1, Mobius tells Loki that he, along with all the other agents at the Time Variance Authority, were created by the Time Keepers for the sole purpose of keeping the Sacred Timeline in check. However, Loki soon finds out that the TVA agents are actually variants—normal people who veered off their proper timelines—who were drafted into service at the TVA. We see the backstories of three TVA workers: Hunter C-20, who loved margaritas at a particular bar; Hunter B-20, who seems to have had a happy life before the TVA; and Ravonna Renslayer, who was a high school principal.

However, we never see Mobius’s backstory. His fascination with jet skis seems to indicate that he owned one while he lived on the timeline, or at least wanted one. His preference for Josta, a soda that was only produced between 1995 and 1999, could be a clue that he lived in the ’90s. Other than that, we know nothing about Mobius’s life as a civilian.

Now, in a new interview with Comicbook.com, Owen Wilson teases that we may learn more of Mobius’ story. While promoting his new film Haunted Mansion, Wilson said he thinks Loki season 2 will delve into Mobius’ past, and that Mobius’ story “just goes deeper” in season 2.

Of course, it’s hard to say what form Mobius’ backstory might take. Will fans get a full-on flashback, or will it be one line of dialogue, like Hunter B-15? It’s hard to say at this point, but one set leak from last summer may hold a clue. In a brief video taken outside of London, where season 2 was filmed, we see Tom Hiddleston performing a stunt as Loki. Behind him is what appears to be a jet ski dealership. Could this have something to do with Mobius’ past? Will Loki visit Mobius somewhere else on the timeline? Will the dealership awaken a dormant memory in Mobius?

We’ll have to wait and see! Loki season 2 premieres on October 6 on Disney+.

