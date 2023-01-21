Loki is Getting a New Series! (And It’s Not the One You’re Thinking Of)

Loki is getting a new series this summer! No, I’m not talking about Loki Season 2. A new limited run comics series, written by Dan Watters and drawn by Germán Peralta, is coming out on June 7, 2023.

According to Marvel’s press release, the new series will focus on Loki’s quest to track down a set of ancient weapons he crafted at some point in the past. Here’s the official plot summary:

This exciting new chapter for the God of Stories will introduce a collection of ancient Norse weapons Loki crafted in his mischievous past. When they’re scattered throughout the realms, including Nidavellir, Kree space, and Earth, Loki must track them down to prevent them falling into the wrong hands. Throughout this twisting journey, readers will see Loki go head-to-head with iconic Marvel villains, provoke Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and be forced to confront the dark truth that lies at his center.

Watters announced the new title on Twitter earlier this week.

Speaking with AIPT, Peralta said, “Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist.”

Just like his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, Loki has gradually evolved from a villain to an anti-hero in the Marvel comics universe. In Young Avengers and Loki: Agent of Asgard, he wrestled with the guilt of having killed his reincarnated self in order to take over his own body. In his most recent appearance, Defenders Beyond, he led a team of heroes on a quest to save the multiverse and made an astonishing decision at the end. It’s hard to say quite yet what the “dark truth that lies at his center” will be. After all, this god has plenty of dark truths at his center. But his complexity and growth over the years has made him one of the most satisfying Marvel characters to follow.

And now we get a new season of Loki AND a new Loki comic? It’s going to be a good summer.

