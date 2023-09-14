Here’s Some Sweet & Sexy Izzy Hands Fanart To Tide Us Over Till ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 2

There are only a few more weeks separating us from season 2 of HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death. The bits of information about the new episodes have been sparse. We only know a bit about the fun new cast members and what is going to happen to our favorite crew. We finally got a full-length trailer, giving us more hints about the emotional journey that awaits us.

Con O’Neill, who plays the best first mate in the land Izzy Hands, has said his character is a mess in the new season. From the trailer, it looks like he is a bit more vocal about his thoughts. It seems like Izzy might be actually helping Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), his rival for Captain Blackbeard’s (Taika Waititi) affections. So there is a lot going on there.

I’m counting down the minutes until the October 5 release date. Let’s do the only thing we can to hold us over until the new season premieres: Look at some amazing Izzy Hands fanart.

Our hearts are in Izzy’s Hands

Izzy has a huge loyal fanbase in the OFMD fandom. He’s our short king, our pathetic little meow meow, our baby girl. Con O’Neill worked his magic and made Izzy just as loved as the main duo of Bonnet and Blackbeard.

I finished this one like one and a half months ago but wasn't satisfied with how it turned out so I kinda shelved it? Anyways, looked at it again and decided I might as well post it instead of letting it sit in my folder#ofmd #fanart #izzyhands #spanishjackie pic.twitter.com/OVjoYPClNZ — Jick (@jickdraws) July 19, 2023

The fanart close-ups of Izzy’s face highlight just how expressive O’Neill’s acting is. Even though the character seems like he’s always holding himself back, we feel what he’s feeling.

Hello, I finally watched OFMD and turned into a casual Izzy hands enjoyer, as I expected #ofmd #izzyhands pic.twitter.com/5qnTfFoSRv — Basy ♠️ guess I'll draw ?‍♀️✏️ (@basydraws) September 12, 2023

Shirtless and sweaty training montage Izzy I can't wait to meet you#izzyhands #OFMDfanart pic.twitter.com/LUQmtZiFZP — ichabod ? (@glorious_void) September 13, 2023

the inherent homoeroticism of getting your chin tilted up by the point of a sword#izzyhands pic.twitter.com/3c7ra03OT1 — sea salt ? (@cecillusive) September 9, 2023

I love the running joke in the fandom that Izzy is the only human on the show and the rest of the crew is full of Muppets.

His unrequited toxic love of Blackbeard brought out so much fanart that is both hot and heartbreaking. Izzy is loyal to his captain almost to a fault.

For season 2, I’m hoping to get at least a little glimpse into the back story behind Izzy and Blackbeard. What was their meet-cute? And how exactly did their power dynamic unfold?

At the end of the day, Izzy just needs to be loved. That is what us fans are for. Let us love you, Izzy.

You've gone too long without kindness in your life, Izzy Hands#OurFlagMeansDeath #ourflagmeansdeathfanart pic.twitter.com/9jtAxLDeTZ — ✨muppet✨ in shambles, dropping all my juggle balls (@toboldlymuppet) April 17, 2022

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: HBO Max)

