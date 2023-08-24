‘Our Flag Means Death’ Sends Our Excitement Through the Roof, Adds Minnie Driver to Play Historic Pirate

It’s been just about a year and a half since Our Flag Means Death sailed into our lives and took over every brain cell. Although we knew a second season was coming, details have been slim to none. But now Vanity Fair has broken the drought with a First Look at season two and sent us on a tailspin of excitement. Nothing else is as important as fictionalized historical pirates are right now.

We know we are getting more of our favorites from last season. Yes, more angsty Edward “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi) and lovelorn Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). I know I’m not the only one who is excited about the return of Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) and her husbands.

We also know some new faces and characters will be added to the crew in the second season. One huge surprise is the addition of renowned actress Minnie Driver. Yes! Driver is joining the OFMD to play one of the most famous women pirates in history and we are here for it.

Who is Minnie Driver playing on Our Flag Means Death?

Driver may be more well-known for her dramatic roles, but she slays when doing comedy. She seems like an unexpected yet perfect fit for the deadpan comedic series. One picture from the Vanity Fair article features Driver in full pirate regalia. She’s rocking a leather under-bust corset and a striped emerald shirt with matching pants. And she’s holding a silver tea cup which just makes all my dreams come true.

Debuting on @StreamOnMax in October, the second season of #OurFlagMeansDeath sees the return of Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, and Vico Ortiz—not to mention the fresh faces of Minnie Driver, Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, and Anapela Polataivao.



?: https://t.co/QV2tdzFtm3 pic.twitter.com/wmOXaruW5k — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 24, 2023

But wait! The best part is Driver will be playing famed convicted pirate Anne Bonny. One of the only women actually sentenced for committing piracy, Bonny is an iconic historical figure. She sailed on a ship with Jack Rackham, also known as Calico Jack to some, who Will Arnett played in season 1. It only makes sense that Bonny would end up making an appearance. I cannot wait to see the Driver’s take on Bonny.

More lady pirates?

If Bonny is coming to OFMD, it also means that her partner-in-crime Mary Read may also be in season 2. Rumors are swirling online that long-time Taika Waititi collaborator Rachel House will be playing Read. Some historians believe Bonny and Read wore men’s clothing while on the ship to hide their sexes, which may have inspired Jim’s disguise in season 1 of the show. To be fair, pants would be much better than an ankle-length skirt on a pirate ship. Although there is no historical evidence that Read and Bonny were involved romantically, there is also no evidence that they weren’t. I’m hoping for a bit of a romance between the two and because it’s OFMD, it might actually happen.

Another addition to the cast is Rubio Qian who will be playing “the mysterious merchant Susan.” Nothing much is known about this character. She might be a pirate or just a merchant. Yet there is a lot of speculation that she will be a fictionalized version of the most successful pirate to sail the seven seas, Zheng Yi Sao. Zheng Yi Sao married a pirate who died a few years into their marriage. She took over his ship and eventually amassed a fleet so large she took on the East India Company and Qiang China. The only caveat to this is Zheng Yi Sao lived well after most of the other historical figures in OFMD were dead. But you know what, it’s not a history documentary. And if we get more women pirates, I support it!

(via Vanity Fair, featured image: )

