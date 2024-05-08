The X-Men, Magneto, and Asteroid M in 'X-Men '97'
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

‘X-Men ’97’ Just Brought Back One of the Most Exciting Rocks in Marvel History

Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 8, 2024 05:31 pm

The penultimate episode of X-Men ’97 is upon us, and the straits have never been more dire.

Recommended Videos

The state of affairs we were left in last week—namely Magneto’s declaration of war against humanity and its newly-acquired legion of Prime Sentinels—was only the beginning. Between Rogue and Sunspot defecting to Magneto’s side and that jaw-dropping final moment involving a particularly indignant Wolverine, the thought of the tenth and final episode somehow topping its finale brethren is supremely tantalizing.

And while it could still ultimately prove to be short-lived, the reveal of Asteroid M’s involvement in Magneto’s deadly equation boasts plenty of implications worth diving into. But first, a refresher (or perhaps an introduction) for those who need it.

What is Asteroid M?

In a sentence, Asteroid M is Magneto’s version of Genosha—a planet-sized rock in space that he terraformed so that mutants had a human-free home to migrate to if they so wished. In the ’97 canon, it first appeared in season four of the original series, where it was ultimately hijacked by Fabian Cortez, and subsequently used to launch an attack on Earth. Magneto managed to intercept the attack and destroy Asteroid M before it could be misused again, but he seems to have rebuilt it now that Bastion has forced his hand.

Getting destroyed and rebuilt is a fairly common occurrence for Asteroid M, as five different versions of it have existed in the mainline Marvel Comics canon. The latest iteration of the comics’ Asteroid M mirrors the current context of the ’97 canon the closest. In both instances, Magneto was trying to help mutants using less extreme methods, but was ultimately pushed to his limit and went back to his old ways. In the comics, he would go on to use this version of Asteroid M as the home base for the next generation of the Brotherhood of Mutants. Beau DeMayo, of course, is likely to keep us on our toes until the very end, but ending the first season and setting up the next with the formation of such a prolific supervillain team would be a very welcome development indeed.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article A New ‘The Office’ Series Is Officially in Development at Peacock
Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office
Category: TV
TV
A New ‘The Office’ Series Is Officially in Development at Peacock
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas
Actress Justina Machado waves on a red carpet.
Category: TV
TV
‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article Now You Can Indulge Your ‘Bridgerton’ Obsession First Thing in the Morning With These New Iced Coffees & Creamers
Penelope and Eloise of Bridgerton sit on a couch
Category: TV
TV
Now You Can Indulge Your ‘Bridgerton’ Obsession First Thing in the Morning With These New Iced Coffees & Creamers
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 8, 2024
Read Article Will Percy Hynes White Be in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Answered
Percy Hynes White in a still from 'The Gifted'
Category: TV
TV
Will Percy Hynes White Be in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 8, 2024
Read Article If You’re Craving More Dark, Heartbreaking Shows Like ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Start Here
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
If You’re Craving More Dark, Heartbreaking Shows Like ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Start Here
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article A New ‘The Office’ Series Is Officially in Development at Peacock
Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office
Category: TV
TV
A New ‘The Office’ Series Is Officially in Development at Peacock
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas
Actress Justina Machado waves on a red carpet.
Category: TV
TV
‘Pulse’ Will Be Netflix’s Way of Proving You Can Never Have Too Many Hospital Dramas
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article Now You Can Indulge Your ‘Bridgerton’ Obsession First Thing in the Morning With These New Iced Coffees & Creamers
Penelope and Eloise of Bridgerton sit on a couch
Category: TV
TV
Now You Can Indulge Your ‘Bridgerton’ Obsession First Thing in the Morning With These New Iced Coffees & Creamers
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 8, 2024
Read Article Will Percy Hynes White Be in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Answered
Percy Hynes White in a still from 'The Gifted'
Category: TV
TV
Will Percy Hynes White Be in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 8, 2024
Read Article If You’re Craving More Dark, Heartbreaking Shows Like ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Start Here
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
If You’re Craving More Dark, Heartbreaking Shows Like ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Start Here
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 8, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer at The Mary Sue and We Got This Covered. She's been writing professionally since 2018 (a year before she completed her English and Journalism degrees at St. Thomas University), and is likely to exert herself if given the chance to write about film or video games.