Once again, I am asking you to let Matt Murdock have hair on his chest (for Charlie Cox’s sake)

Fans of Charlie Cox remember the days of Stardust when we all realized that he is a man with chest hair. Then came Daredevil and we wondered what happened to it all. Daredevil: Born Again is continuing Marvel’s hatred of chest hair.

I have been a loud and vocal voice of reason in the Marvel vs. Chest Hair debate. For some reason, many of the Marvel heroes have no chest hair. The actors in real life, do. I have noticed this trend in Hollywood as a whole. Think about the boys of Top Gun: Maverick. It all feels like Hollywood (men) think that chest hair isn’t what the people (those attracted to men) want to see. A sentiment that cannot be further from my reality.

In Charlie Cox’s case, the reason for Matt Murdock’s lack of chest hair on the show has always been because Matt doesn’t have chest hair in the comics. He said as much on an older episode of Third Aid Kit.

Every time someone says Charlie waxes his chest, this video pops into my head pic.twitter.com/2UOPYtpJ2t — ? | IN MY DDBA ERA (Spoilers) (@bursinxmurdock) March 4, 2025

Coming at it from a comic standpoint is…interesting but it is also a character design flaw that is featured heavily in our beloved hero’s comic world. Most of our heroes are drawn to have no chest hair. I think mainly because drawing chest hair repeatedly feels like a less than stellar experience.

Meaning that the real life version of these characters can and maybe should have chest hair just to honor what real men look like and go through. Or maybe that’s just a me thing because I want to see these actors in their true forms but hey, I am a simple woman.

It is yet again another example of this war on chest hair that I don’t understand.

I am begging the MCU to put down the razors at this point

Chris Evans has chest hair. We know this thanks to movies like Fantastic Four and What’s Your Number. As previously stated, we’ve seen Cox’s chest hair in other projects. The fact that he explained the process behind cutting his own chest hair and shaving it to embody how he sees Matt really shows his dedication to the character and the look of him. I just think it is unnecessary.

I am sure there are people in this world who are attracted to men who disagree with me. That’s something I understand and I do recognize that chest hair is not for everyone. However, in that line of thinking, I do wish we could embrace a man’s chest hair in a superhero property. Cox’s comic connection makes sense on one level but I do think that it has become something of a “thing” in Marvel movies and television shows.

Do I think my continued plea to let men have chest hair will work? No. We have men shaving their chests for random movies and at every turn when they’re shirtless in something. I don’t understand who in Hollywood made this decision but Charlie, if you’re reading this, tell whoever is in charge that you think that Matt Murdock changed his mind about his chest hair…for me.

