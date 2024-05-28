Glen Powell at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: May 28, 2024 05:04 pm

After confident and charismatic turns in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, it’s clear that Glen Powell is a bonafide movie star. The actor, who stars in this summer’s Twisters, recently graced the cover of GQ, where he discussed his career ambitions.

Recommended Videos

Powell already has a busy slate as Hollywood’s most in-demand actor. He is set to star in Edgar Wright’s remake of The Running Man and is currently promoting his new Netflix film Hit Man, which premieres next month.

Naturally, Powell’s impending superstardom has turned to talk of potential superhero casting and franchise possibilities. In an interview with GQ‘s Ben Allen, Powell said he wasn’t especially interested in playing a superhero. But he would make an exception to play Bruce Wayne/Batman. But before Pattinson fans get in an uproar, Powell makes it clear that he would have a very different take on the iconic character.

“I was always a Batman guy,” Powell tells me later, as we walk through a hall lined with Batmobiles. Powell has no interest in playing a superhero, but flirts with the idea of Bruce Wayne (who anyway, is just a man). “I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to Keaton. Oh, sick!” He has found Keaton’s Batmobile. “See? This is the era.”

Incidentally, Powell played a bit part in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. “I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises,” he says in the interview.

Glen Powell gets choked by Bane in 'The Dark Knight Rises'.
(Glen Powell vs. Bane in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’. image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Here’s the thing: I would love to watch Powell do a goofier take on the Dark Knight. While recent Batman projects have been gritty, dark, and dramatic, I long for the days of a sillier Gotham City. I largely get this itch scratched via Max’s Harley Quinn animated series and Will Arnett’s hilarious LEGO Batman, but audiences are long overdue for a live-action lighthearted Batman.

Let’s bring back the campy, goofy Batman made famous by Adam West. Who wouldn’t want to see Powell do the Batusi?! No one, that’s who. In a world filled with gloomy brooding superheroes, I long for the silliness of Tim Burton’s Prince-infused Joker entrance in 1989’s Batman. I’ll even take an over-the-top camp-fest like Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin.

Let Batman dance! And maybe let Glen Powell do the dancing.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaks the fourth walls and laughs maniacally in 'The Shining.'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article Richard Dreyfuss’ Alleged Transphobic, Sexist Rant Is Peak ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’
Richard Dreyfuss looks confused at an event.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Richard Dreyfuss’ Alleged Transphobic, Sexist Rant Is Peak ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article Another Billionaire Taking a Sub To See the Titanic? Haven’t We Seen This Movie Already?
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hold each other and nearly share a kiss in "Titanic"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Another Billionaire Taking a Sub To See the Titanic? Haven’t We Seen This Movie Already?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article 16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked
The Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter LEGO Star Wars set
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 27, 2024
Read Article 11 Best LEGO Star Wars Dioramas (Ranked Worst to Best)
Throne Room, Battle of Hoth, Battle of Endor Dioramas
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
11 Best LEGO Star Wars Dioramas (Ranked Worst to Best)
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaks the fourth walls and laughs maniacally in 'The Shining.'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article Richard Dreyfuss’ Alleged Transphobic, Sexist Rant Is Peak ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’
Richard Dreyfuss looks confused at an event.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Richard Dreyfuss’ Alleged Transphobic, Sexist Rant Is Peak ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article Another Billionaire Taking a Sub To See the Titanic? Haven’t We Seen This Movie Already?
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hold each other and nearly share a kiss in "Titanic"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Another Billionaire Taking a Sub To See the Titanic? Haven’t We Seen This Movie Already?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article 16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked
The Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter LEGO Star Wars set
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 27, 2024
Read Article 11 Best LEGO Star Wars Dioramas (Ranked Worst to Best)
Throne Room, Battle of Hoth, Battle of Endor Dioramas
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
11 Best LEGO Star Wars Dioramas (Ranked Worst to Best)
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 27, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.