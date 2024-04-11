Glen Powell at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party
Category:
Movies

Glen Powell To Star in Edgar Wright’s Remake of a Stephen King Classic

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 03:36 pm

Three years after it was first announced, Edgar Wright’s remake of The Running Man is coming together with the casting of Hollywood’s new Best Guy, Glen Powell.

Recommended Videos

Paramount announced Powell’s casting in The Running Man at CinemaCon (via THR), where the actor was also promoting the upcoming Twister sequel, Twisters. Powell recently starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in the rom-com Anyone But You, and he’s the star of Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, the upcoming Netflix film he co-wrote with the director—the guy is friggin’ everywhere. In The Running Man, Powell will take on the role played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film.

In addition to directing, Wright is co-writing the new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, published in 1982 under his Richard Bachman pseudonym, with Michael Bacall. The story takes place in 2025 in a dystopian U.S. where the majority of the population lives in poverty under a totalitarian government (HMM) and the only way to get money fast is by participating in government-sponsored televised competitions (HMMMMMM). Powell will play protagonist Ben Richards, an unemployed man whose desperation for cash to help his sick daughter leads him to sign up for the eponymous game show, in which contestants earn $100 for every hour they manage to avoid being killed by expert hitmen.

Last December, Wright told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that his adaptation will be more faithful to King’s book than the 1987 movie. In that version, Ben and his fellow contestants are forced into participating in the game show. King’s story, in which citizens volunteer to put themselves in harm’s way for the chance to escape poverty, even temporarily, feels more relevant.

(featured image: Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Next ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie Is Taking a Dark Turn Right From the Comics
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin' comic book cover.
Category: Movies
Movies
The Next ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie Is Taking a Dark Turn Right From the Comics
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 11, 2024
Read Article M. Night Shyamalan’s Two Best ‘Unbreakable’ Films Are a Hit Netflix Double Feature
Mr. Glass, The Beast, and David Dunn in Glass
Category: Movies
Movies
M. Night Shyamalan’s Two Best ‘Unbreakable’ Films Are a Hit Netflix Double Feature
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Movie Just Scored Some Big Name Voice Casting
Aang in Korra's flashback during his encounter with Yakone, The Legend of Korra
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Movie Just Scored Some Big Name Voice Casting
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Brandy Hellville’ Shines a Light on the Darkness Behind Brandy Melville
a model holding up a bradny melville sign
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Brandy Hellville’ Shines a Light on the Darkness Behind Brandy Melville
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Grab Your Curds And Whey, The Trailer For ‘Sting’ Is Here
Sting dangling above Charlotte in 'Sting'
Category: Movies
Movies
Grab Your Curds And Whey, The Trailer For ‘Sting’ Is Here
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Next ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie Is Taking a Dark Turn Right From the Comics
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin' comic book cover.
Category: Movies
Movies
The Next ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie Is Taking a Dark Turn Right From the Comics
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 11, 2024
Read Article M. Night Shyamalan’s Two Best ‘Unbreakable’ Films Are a Hit Netflix Double Feature
Mr. Glass, The Beast, and David Dunn in Glass
Category: Movies
Movies
M. Night Shyamalan’s Two Best ‘Unbreakable’ Films Are a Hit Netflix Double Feature
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Movie Just Scored Some Big Name Voice Casting
Aang in Korra's flashback during his encounter with Yakone, The Legend of Korra
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Movie Just Scored Some Big Name Voice Casting
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Brandy Hellville’ Shines a Light on the Darkness Behind Brandy Melville
a model holding up a bradny melville sign
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Brandy Hellville’ Shines a Light on the Darkness Behind Brandy Melville
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Grab Your Curds And Whey, The Trailer For ‘Sting’ Is Here
Sting dangling above Charlotte in 'Sting'
Category: Movies
Movies
Grab Your Curds And Whey, The Trailer For ‘Sting’ Is Here
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 11, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.