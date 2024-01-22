Get Ready To Fall in Love Again With Glen Powell in the Teaser for ‘Hit Man’

Few movies premiering at festivals have made me jealous in the way that Hit Man did at the New York Film Festival. Maybe that’s just because I’m on the Glen Powell train, like everybody else currently is, but the premise of Hit Man seems wild and perfect.

Now, we have a teaser trailer to get us excited! The film, which is based on a true story, takes audiences into the world of fake hit man Gary Johnson. The teaser features Gary (Glen Powell) and his next client, Madison (Adria Arjona), sitting together, eating pie, and maybe falling in love? Are you trying to tell me that Glen Powell is in another rom-com? Because I will ascend to a higher plane of existence. It’s all made even better by the fact that Powell co-wrote the movie with director Richard Linklater!

Linklater has said the following about the film: “Hit Man is loosely based on a true-crime article I read almost 20 years ago in Texas Monthly. The film is attempting to hit a lot of notes—comedy, noir, thriller, psychological study—while examining most of all the concept of identity and how fixed our personalities may or may not be.”

What is Hit Man all about?

According to the press release, Hit Man is based on a Texas Monthly feature by Skip Hollandsworth. So yes, it is somewhat a true story of real-life faux hit man Gary Johnson but takes liberties with his personal life to create a “thrilling story and psychological study on the themes of identity.”

The official logline for the film is as follows: “Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

Who is in Hit Man?

Joining Powell and Arjona in Hit Man is an all start cast of characters including Austin Amelio (Jasper), Retta (Claudette), Sanjay Rao (Phil), Molly Bernard (Alicia), Evan Holtzman (Ray), and Gralen Bryant Banks (Sergeant Hank).

When can we fall in love?

It is a bit of a wait until we all get to embrace Hit Man. The release date is set for June 7, 2024, but hey, this new teaser is just a taste of what is to come from Powell, Linklater, and the entire cast of Hit Man, and we can’t wait!

Until June, we can at least venture back into the world of Glen Powell rom-coms to keep us fed, right?

