‘League of Legends’ Couple Dantes & Laura Officially Split

It’s official. League of Legends Twitch streamers Dantes “Doanel” and Lauren “Laurinchhhe” have officially split. The two had officially started dating in October 2023. Prior to their breakup, they would appear on streams together and became a crowd-favorite couple.

Recommended Videos

In a statement made to his X account, the content creator told over 291,300 followers that he and Laura had broken up. In his tweet, he revealed the thought process behind their breakup. Soon after, Laura took to her own X account to share some of her thoughts.

Dantes announces split with Laura

On June 19, 2024, Dante shocked followers with a lengthy tweet revealing he and Laura had broken up.

Laura and I broke up.



While I could sit here and try for hours to explain the reason why, it all comes down to one simple truth;



I’m not ready for a relationship.



From the get go, I told her that my career would be my first priority.



She always did everything she could to… — Dantes (@doaenel) June 19, 2024

In his statement, he revealed that he was simply not ready to be in a relationship, and from the start, had made it clear to Laura that his career would be his first priority. He doesn’t place any blame on her; in fact, he reveals that Laura had done everything in her power to accommodate that fact.

Despite claiming she was everything he wanted, Dantes revealed watching her take steps back in her life and career in order to support him took a toll on him mentally. Because of that, he made the decision to end things.

He revealed that he doesn’t know if it’s the right choice or not, but that he is eternally grateful for the love they shared. Dantes asked his fans to show Laura support.

Laura had hinted at their relationship ending two hours before Dante posted his tweet. She took to her own X account and tweeted “And ones more, I wasn’t enough.”

And ones more i wasn’t enough — Laurinchhhe (@Laurinchhe) June 19, 2024

She then quote-tweeted Dantes’ statement with “Happy 9 months.”

Dantes and Laura clap back at negative comments following breakup

While most people sent the two supportive messages following their split, not everyone was positive. And the two content creators chose not to take it lying down.

One X user questioned why Laura dated Dantes, claiming he was a “red flag.” Laura clapped back and stated that just because they see his online persona does not mean they know who he is in private, detailing how he was there during her worst and treated her the best during their relationship.

He took me as me at my Worst.



He spoke up for me when i couldn’t. When I had panic attacks he would make Shure I was save. He made is his first priority when going out that I was comfortable and if I wasn’t we would leave. He let me have my little stupid hello kitty plushies and… — Laurinchhhe (@Laurinchhe) June 19, 2024

Laura went live on Twitch following their breakup. In her stream, she thanked fans for being kind to them following the split. She also revealed that she would keep her “Dantes” tattoo, which is located by her collarbone. However, she stated that she would not want to remain friends with him.

League power couple Dantes and Laura have broken up, and she thanks people for being kind towards them. She said she will still keep her tattoos but won’t want to remain friends with him. pic.twitter.com/7OaPhZ33NE — slushy (@xqcreviews) June 19, 2024

Dantes, on the other hand, was accused by another X user of being manipulative while they were flirting in 2022. The user raised eyebrows, as it was noted that all her replies to Dantes were deleted, and only messages from the Twitch streamer remained.

I allowed myself, for years, to be surrounded by girls that didn’t care for who I was, but rather cared for what they could gain from me.



Naturally, if they can’t benefit off of interacting with you, they’ll try to benefit off of interacting against you.



Disguising their… — Dantes (@doaenel) June 20, 2024

Dantes stated that before Laura, he allowed himself to be surrounded by “girls that didn’t care” for who he was, and flamed the user for their attempts at “character assassination.” He claimed the woman he was talking to was a liar and manipulative, and that the screenshot showcased him trying to find an easy way to end things between them.

The screenshot was my way of trying to find an easy way to end things when I knew she was a full blown liar and manipulator and would only say what she knew I wanted to hear if I brought up any real grievances that she could contest.



If anyone tries to compare that to the… — Dantes (@doaenel) June 20, 2024

Another streamer, tarzaned, quote-tweeted Dantes tweet with “So I can come over now?” This did not sit well with Dantes, who argued that it was not right to post a joke tweet that shamed the girl he was dating.

Yeah, it’s clearly fine to “joke” about someone you considered a good friend’s breakup and use it as a way to shit on the girl he was with publicly rather than reach out to the “friend” privately. — Dantes (@doaenel) June 20, 2024

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy