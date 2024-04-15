All About That Gorgeous Final Song in ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”

The 28 minute Bluey special, “The Sign,” has finally hit streaming platforms around the world, and it’s just as funny, tender, and heartbreaking as Ludo Studios promised it would be. The song that closes out the episode is particularly lovely—and it has a special connection with the series.

Warning: massive spoilers for the Bluey special “The Sign” ahead!

“The Sign” picks up where the previous episode, “Ghostbasket,” leaves off: the Heelers have put their house up for sale. In “The Sign,” we find out that Bandit has accepted a job offer in another city, but no one in the family is particularly excited about moving.

They find a buyer for the house, and movers come to load up all their furniture. At first, it seems like the unthinkable is really happening: the house is empty, Bandit closes their front door for the last time, and the family gets in the car to leave. But then Bandit gets a call from the realtor. The couple buying the house has found another house with a pool, and they’re backing out of the sale.

In a wordless scene, Bandit makes a decision. He rips the For Sale sign out of the ground and throws it in the street. Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo all tackle him happily, and they run back inside. They’ll have to get all their furniture back, not to mention Bandit and Chilli’s old jobs, but that stuff is all minor details. They’re staying in Brisbane, and they couldn’t be happier.

All about ‘Lazarus Drug’ by Meg Washington

The song that plays over the final scene of the special is “Lazarus Drug” by Australian singer Meg Washington. Judging from the lyrics, there doesn’t seem to be any particular connection to the events of Bluey—it’s just a beautiful song that creator Joe Brumm reportedly fell in love with when he first heard it several years ago.

But there is a special connection to the show itself. In addition to being a hugely successful musician, Washington is none other than the voice of Calypso, Bluey’s teacher. Washington told Today Extra that “Bluey‘s been changing my life since episode one, but to be a part of this amazing episode and where my song is played at the end and just how it’s been all put together, it feels like a small miracle to me.”

Want to hear more of “Lazarus Drug?” Here’s the full music video.

