Bluey, Muffin, Socks, Bingo, and Chilli all smile and hold their arms up. The kids are wearing flower crowns.
Category:
TV

All About That Gorgeous Final Song in ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 06:26 pm

The 28 minute Bluey special, “The Sign,” has finally hit streaming platforms around the world, and it’s just as funny, tender, and heartbreaking as Ludo Studios promised it would be. The song that closes out the episode is particularly lovely—and it has a special connection with the series.

Warning: massive spoilers for the Bluey special “The Sign” ahead!

“The Sign” picks up where the previous episode, “Ghostbasket,” leaves off: the Heelers have put their house up for sale. In “The Sign,” we find out that Bandit has accepted a job offer in another city, but no one in the family is particularly excited about moving.

They find a buyer for the house, and movers come to load up all their furniture. At first, it seems like the unthinkable is really happening: the house is empty, Bandit closes their front door for the last time, and the family gets in the car to leave. But then Bandit gets a call from the realtor. The couple buying the house has found another house with a pool, and they’re backing out of the sale.

In a wordless scene, Bandit makes a decision. He rips the For Sale sign out of the ground and throws it in the street. Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo all tackle him happily, and they run back inside. They’ll have to get all their furniture back, not to mention Bandit and Chilli’s old jobs, but that stuff is all minor details. They’re staying in Brisbane, and they couldn’t be happier.

All about ‘Lazarus Drug’ by Meg Washington

The song that plays over the final scene of the special is “Lazarus Drug” by Australian singer Meg Washington. Judging from the lyrics, there doesn’t seem to be any particular connection to the events of Bluey—it’s just a beautiful song that creator Joe Brumm reportedly fell in love with when he first heard it several years ago.

But there is a special connection to the show itself. In addition to being a hugely successful musician, Washington is none other than the voice of Calypso, Bluey’s teacher. Washington told Today Extra that “Bluey‘s been changing my life since episode one, but to be a part of this amazing episode and where my song is played at the end and just how it’s been all put together, it feels like a small miracle to me.”

Want to hear more of “Lazarus Drug?” Here’s the full music video.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
related content
Read Article Bucky Dunston’s Voice Actor Predicted He Would Be the Most Hated Man in Australia After ‘The Sign’
Bucky Dunston, a dog in a shirt and tie, stands in front of the Heelers' house.
Category: TV
TV
Bucky Dunston’s Voice Actor Predicted He Would Be the Most Hated Man in Australia After ‘The Sign’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Fallout’ Fans Are Worried the TV Series May Have Just Reconned the Best Game in the Franchise
Ella Purnell as Lucy in 'Fallout'
Category: TV
TV
‘Fallout’ Fans Are Worried the TV Series May Have Just Reconned the Best Game in the Franchise
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Outer Range’s Second Season Has Finally Shown Itself
Josh Brolin in Outer Range
Category: TV
TV
‘Outer Range’s Second Season Has Finally Shown Itself
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 15, 2024
Read Article I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Line in ‘Fallout’
Ella Purnell as Lucy in 'Fallout'
Category: TV
TV
I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Line in ‘Fallout’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Bluey’ Just Introduced Its First Queer Characters (Sort Of)
bluey's family in bluey
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey’ Just Introduced Its First Queer Characters (Sort Of)
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 15, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>