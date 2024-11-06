Image of Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman from the 1970s 'Wonder Woman' TV show. She is a white Latina with long, dark hair wearing Wonder Woman's gold tiara w/red star in the center and red earrings. She's looking off into the distance.
Latina icon Lynda Carter inspires Americans on Election Day in the most Wonder Woman way

Teresa Jusino
Published: Nov 5, 2024 09:08 pm

Having played the iconic, feminist, all-American symbol, Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter has never been quiet about her values and political views. Especially when it comes to the lives of women and girls. Today, she released a gorgeous image to inspire action and hope on this Election Day.

On her Instagram feed, Carter shared a gorgeous portrait of herself draped in an enormous American flag, regally looking off into the distance. The photo, taken by photographer Tom Marvel, beautifully captures feminine strength while also clearly conveying not only about the fact that she cares about this country, but making a clear statement about who gets to be considered an American.

The text accompanying the image reads, “Women unite! Vote for reproductive freedom! Vote for @kamalaharris and @timwalz! VOTE BLUE!”

If the image weren’t enough, Carter’s words are crystal clear about what action she hopes U.S. citizens will take today. What’s striking about the image, in addition to Carter looking badass, is the fact that she is not only a powerful woman, but she’s Latina (Carter’s mother is Mexican).

It’s meaningful to know that the role of Wonder Woman was first played by an actor of Mexican descent. It’s also meaningful to know that this same woman has never stopped fighting on behalf of women and girls in any way she can, using her platform and the symbolism of her most well-known role to affect change. This photograph captures all of that.

However, one only need glance at the rest of Carter’s social media feeds to know that she’s been giving her time and talent in the effort to help the U.S. reclaim what’s left of its democracy and stop the clock from turning backward.

She’s lent her voice, too. In addition to her acting work, Carter is also a singer/songwriter, and she released her anthem “Rise Up” last month to encourage people not to lose hope in these anxiety-inducing times:

So, if you haven’t sent in your ballot yet, and you still need to get to the polls, blast this (or any other song that gets you hyped) in your ear holes and go do what Wonder Woman says. Our future bodily autonomy is depending on you.

