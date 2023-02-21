Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter, You Teases!

When Netflix started canceling their Marvel shows, it hurt because we had to say goodbye to characters like Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage. The actors, who headlined their own shows within the Netflix version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were fan favorites and as the shows all began to come to an end, we wondered if they would ever come back to us.

Then Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil joined the MCU and it gave us hope. While there haven’t been any announcements about Krysten Ritter or Mike Colter returning to their superhero personas, the two have continued to share their friendship with the world. Really, they just keep teasing us by posting pictures together and making fans wonder what it means.

Recently, Ritter posted two pictures on Instagram of the pair hanging out together—one of just herself and Colter with the purple devil emoji, and a selfie taken by Colter that says “Hey hey Power Man.”

They're dirty little teasers and I love them for it. pic.twitter.com/iDYnaM6UKZ — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) February 20, 2023

It’s such a tease! We all want the news that they’re coming back to the MCU, but we are still just waiting around to see what’s going on. And with Matt Murdock getting his own show on Disney+, it’s not outrageous for us to want Jessica and Luke to get their own shows back again. For now, though, we have to just hope that we get to hear something about their characters making an appearance.

And at least we know that no matter what, Ritter and Colter will continue sharing pictures with each other—fueling our need to see them back as our favorite duo, protecting New York, and caring about each other while doing it.

It’s time

The minute that Charlie Cox came back as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it showed that Marvel isn’t afraid of bringing in the stars from the Netflix world, and that’s a good thing. They were, for the most part, perfect choices for the characters they were portraying, and one of my favorite shows in the entire Netflix Marvel universe was Jessica Jones.

The more we heard about Daredevil and Matt Murdock showing up, the more I wanted Krysten Ritter to return as Jessica Jones. And sure, we’ve seen Mike Colter get asked about returning and he’s sort of brushed it off, but both Colter and Ritter seem to love hanging out together. And if Ritter did return as Jones, I don’t think it’d be outrageous to assume that Colter would join, too.

It’s been some time (and several announcements) since Cox joined the MCU as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, but I do hope Ritter and Colter hanging out means that we might get to see them return to their superhero counterparts sooner rather than later. Jessica Jones deserves her time in the MCU and come on, she’d love to actually make fun of some of the bigger heroes.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]