There are moments where it just hits you how very weird things have become in America. One such moment came this week when retail giants Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond decided to no longer carry the MyPillow products. The CEO of the company, Mike Lindell, has encouraged the ex-reality star President of the United States to declare martial law and overturn the election. Just thinking about trying to explain that sentence to someone from 2010.

Mike Lindell, aka “The MyPillow Guy,” has been a long-time vocal supporter of soon-to-be-ex-President Trump which is weird on its own but also not really surprising. Trump, being a fraud and failure when it came to business himself, could rarely get serious business leaders to support him, so he had to turn to infomercial personalities like Lindell. Lindell, whether on his own or thanks to Trump has fully bought into the Trumpian, white supremacist, fascist garbage and has used his limited position and influence to support Trump and his lies.

Since Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Lindell has been at the forefront, along with the President and his seditious enablers, of perpetuating the lie that the election was stolen, using both his personal Twitter and the MyPillow Twitter account to spread false election information. None of this however was enough to get any retailers to actually stop selling MyPillow products … until terrorists stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overturn the election. And then just over a week later, Lindell was photographed leaving a meeting with Trump holding notes that called martial law.

Now that the My Pillow guy is talking to Trump about declaring martial law, he should change the name of his company to “Mein Pillow.” — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 15, 2021

This, along with Lindell calling on Dominion voting systems to go ahead with their defamation suit against him, was apparently the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of public opinion against Lindell. Calls flooded social media for chains like Bed Bath & Beyond to stop carrying MyPillow, and it seems as though the brands listened, though they have not announced as much publically.

A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement that the decision came about “to discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands. This includes the MyPillow product line.” Of course, since the claims of the companies backing away from MyPillow come directly from Lindell, we should also take them with a grain of salt. Some of these plans to drop MyPillow could have already been in the works and this feeds into Lindell’s persecution narrative.

According to Lindell himself, Kohl’s and BB&B have stopped carrying MyPillow, as have H-E-B and Wayfair as well as Canada’s Today’s Shopping Choice channel. That’s a huge blow to the company, but it’s understandable that these stores wouldn’t want to be associated with a product from a guy who is openly calling for fascism and whose actions helped provoke the most serious attack on democracy we have seen in our lifetimes.

The news was met with enthusiasm on social media.

Bed Bath & Beyond told MyPillow to go fluff himself pic.twitter.com/OSgaW2Js85 — Magi Ⓥ 🎭🎤✍🏻🧘 (@MagiLoucks) January 19, 2021

Conservatives are reportedly burning their 20% off Bed Bath & Beyond coupons to protest the retailer’s decision to stop carrying MyPillow — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) January 19, 2021

There remain other retailers that carry MyPillow, and of course, Lindell famously sells his product directly through those very annoying infomercials. But if the Dominion lawsuit against him succeeds, he’ll be bankrupt very soon anyway, so it’s really looking good for democracy in that sense. And we can all sleep well with that.

(via: NBC News, image: Universal)

