Six Movies to Satiate Your Murder Mystery Needs if You Loved ‘Knives Out’

After attempting to bring something new to the Skywalker Saga with The Last Jedi and being roasted for it by certain factions online despite it being one of the best Star Wars films, everyone agrees at least that director Rian Johnson can make a delectable murder mystery—both in writing and in casting. His star-studded whodunnit Knives Out starring Daniel Craig was a critical and commercial hit. Now we have more Knives Out headed our way, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery coming up in September 2022 with an all-new cast except the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. And this time, the movie will be on Netflix.

In anticipation of Glass Onion, I’ve compiled some of the most entertaining films in or adjacent to the murder mystery genre. In addition to avoiding true crime stories, this will be a (mostly) Agatha Christie-free list. While she was the novelist in this genre, older adaptations are more likely to hang on to the rampant antisemitism and racism in her work, and the new ones are embroiled in their own controversies. Christie’s just not worth it for this list. Still, these films will shock you, make you laugh, and make you question everything!

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

This isn’t quite a murder mystery, but there’s a lot of mystery and a lot of murder. Set on the backdrop of the El Royale (a hotel that sits on the border of California and Nevada), a colorful cast of untrustworthy characters are brought together as their secretive motivations overlap until the climax of the film. Similar to other murder mystery genres, each character almost fulfills their own archetype, but each of them and the hotel itself has a lot more to the story.

If the cast, setting, and music didn’t draw you in, a major creative voice behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lost, Cabin in the Woods, Cloverfield, and Lost, Drew Goddard, directed and wrote this film. So, you know it’s going to be a wild time.

Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party (2016)

For those that have ever considered getting a degree in classics or English literature and can tolerate anachronistic comedy, this one is for you. This 11-part murder mystery party series (that even combined is shorter than most movies out) features Edgar Allan Poe hosting an exclusive dinner party with some of the most famous authors from across the (mostly white) world. The guest list includes names like Dickinson, Dostoevsky, Alcott, Wells, Shelley, Brontë, Krishanti, and many others to impress Poe’s crush. What night of comradery with famous authors wouldn’t get derailed by murder? Also, if you wonder if that’s Jerry, Terry, Gary or Jim O’Heir from Parks and Recreation, you’d be correct.

Who Framed Rodger Rabbit (1988)

This film’s ability to combine 2D animation over live footage and acquire so many permissions from so many copyrighted characters still reverberates decades later. In 2022 alone, we’ve got a character development in the style during season three of The Boys and an outright homage in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers. With the clashing of worlds and opposing personalities, this gives off more of a buddy cop vibe (sans copaganda), but the sleuthing element is still very much present as they must figure out who is killing the toons and why?

Nice Guys (2016)

You know that part of a murder mystery where you think that you know whodunnit, but then they die and you’re like, “well, where do I go from here?” This is that and more, as Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe play independent investigators looking for the murderer of a 1970s sex worker.

Clue (1985)

Ya’ll knew I couldn’t make this list without including this right? Possible the best board game movie adaptation of all time, Clue features a stacked cast that includes some people’s favorite Tim Curry characters. This is something you will probably want to rewatch as each time, since you will realize you missed a pun, clue, reference, or gag from before. By the way, this movie has three different endings. So, after you watch the movie, go look up the two you missed out on.

(featured image: Lionsgate)

