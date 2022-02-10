During the latest Nintendo Direct, we got a glimpse at what Nintendo has in store for us in 2022. Unsurprisingly, Kirby and the Forgotten Land showed off some more gameplay and a tease at what the heck could be going on in this highly anticipated 3D adventure.

I’ve been excited for this wild, post-apocalyptic-looking Kirby game since its announcement last year. Set to release on March 25th, it’s the first time Kirby has had a fully 3D game like this. While I wasn’t surprised to see Nintendo reveal more of Kirby’s newest adventure, I was surprised to see a demonstration of an ability that’s, to put it mildly, a mouthful.

What is Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

The description of the game is as follows:

Take control of the powerful pink puffball, Kirby, and move around freely in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies’ abilities like Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore your surroundings! What journey awaits Kirby? Take a deep breath and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!

As you can see, the description doesn’t exactly tell us how Kirby ended up in this new land or who it is that he’s going up against. However, the newest trailer did give us a few more details along with a showcase of the variety of levels we can expect to see (I am not looking forward to the snowy world as that often means “everything is slippery.”)

There’s a new set of enemies that Kirby has to face as he goes about rescuing Waddle Dees. We don’t know who they are, but one is a sassy-looking cat, so I’m looking forward to my inevitable death by cat claws. There’s apparently a town full of Waddle Dees, and the town grows as Kirby rescues more of the chunky good bloops.

It looks like it’s in your best interest to rescue as many as you can, as the town’s growth leads to you gaining more resources throughout your adventure – namely, the chance to upgrade the abilities you copy. According to Nintendo, “If Kirby evolves his copy abilities at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, which is located in Waddle Dee Town, his appearance will change and he’ll become even more powerful.”

That’s about all we know in regards to the story. We’re not told why the Waddle Dees are being kidnapped, but we do see a shadowy figure who looks like the main boss.

What is Mouthful Mode?

The main point of interest with the trailer was Mouthful Mode, aka, “The Internet has taken hold of this faster than Kirby can suck up a car.” Because we already know that Kirby has a bottomless pit for a stomach, but this time he may have, literally, bitten off more than he can chew.

Kirby’s a trooper, though, and has fully embraced the phrase, “You are what you eat.”

I swear if Nintendo doesn’t make a set of plushies then everything I’ve ever known is a lie.

But what exactly is Mouthful Mode, though? Besides an obvious excuse for us to make Kirby trend as we come to the realization that this is the body type we should all be striving for.

Nintendo had this to say:

“A new trailer for Kirby’s latest unforgettable 3D platforming adventure introduced Mouthful Mode! With Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale real-world objects and transform into a car to zoom around, a vending machine to attack with juice cans … or even become a piercing cone, to name just a few examples.”

I wish to be able to devour a vending machine and chuck cans of juice at my enemies.

From the trailer, it looks like we’ll be using Mouthful Mode against enemies and as a way to make our way through the levels, whether it’s reaching secret areas or air gliding through rings. This is, perhaps, my favorite reveal about the game so far, not just because it’s really creative and fun, but because it reminds me of Kirby shifting into vehicles in Kirby’s Epic Yarn.

These sections were temporary in Kirby’s Epic Yarn, but it looks like you’ll be able to be in Mouthful Mode for a while and even decide when to drop out of it.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be available on the Nintendo Switch on March 25th!

(Image: Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

