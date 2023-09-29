‘King of Queens’ Meme: Kevin James Meme Meaning Explained

The internet is really good at taking some obscure thing from ages ago and repurposing it into something hilarious. One of my favorite memes to happen in recent years is the recycling of Harry Osborn/Willem Dafoe in the original 2002 Spider-Man movie saying “I’m something of a scientist myself.” Thank you, internet.

Well, we’ve done it again with an old picture from a sitcom that ended over 16 years ago. Now known as the “Kevin James” meme, it’s a simple stock image that can convey so much. The template features actor Kevin James dressed as his character from The King of Queens in a simple plaid shirt over a t-shirt. He’s looking at the camera with a little shrug of his shoulders and smirk. It’s very “I’m just a dude; I don’t know.” The first use of the meme happened on September 21 when Twitter/X user ChampagneAnyone posted the image with the text “me after 1 double rum and diet.” And, as things do on the internet, it took on a life of its own.

me after 1 double rum and diet pic.twitter.com/zfJFNCuCbT — andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) September 22, 2023

It became so popular that Senator John Fetterman used the image as his official statement regarding dress the dress code of the Senate. Yes, it gives Fetterman vibes, too.

It really is a meme that fits all kinds of occasions. Like talking to a police officer or buying a stranger a drink. Basically, a lot of them have to do with alcohol because we all get sheepish when we drink too much.

Officer: have you had anything to drink tonight?

Me: pic.twitter.com/yW7vjlESAf — dudemanburner (@dudemanburner) September 22, 2023

“I’ll take a shot if you take a shot”



Me: pic.twitter.com/Q6FEYuiWa2 — ? (@elgueroatl) September 24, 2023

#KevinJames

Bartendie: "Hey this guy across the bar just bought you this drink"



The Guy: pic.twitter.com/xthRmyvAlK — Dougie Fresh (@DCgehrke) September 27, 2023

“sir, was that you that just threw up all over the urinal and the walls?”



me: pic.twitter.com/iAUHTYUp1F — bobby (@bobbylikesbeers) September 22, 2023

Or maybe you are just a little bashful about your skills.

When I cook for new people and somebody say, "Damn you made this?!" pic.twitter.com/POBCQnDLEt — △⃒⃘⚜️ (@imsoshive_) September 24, 2023

how i look when i beg my friends to take a pic of me pic.twitter.com/X3tcjbVR4v — june (@superbloom_) September 23, 2023

Now we know how the Roman Empire feels since everyone has been thinking about it.

It can also be used when you know you regret your choices.

Her: did you gorilla glue your hands in your pockets again?



Me: pic.twitter.com/TlQY3Z8eJG — zacc: smocking we’d (@PugOnADrug) September 23, 2023

“hey weren’t you supposed to be the DD tonight?” pic.twitter.com/jmFy6Wfu7P — #REF! (@im_REFarted) September 23, 2023

“did you clog the toilet again?”

me: pic.twitter.com/DF92Pewg2m — Jay Morris (@xpaytheprice) September 23, 2023

I know I’ve done that face when someone asks if I’m re-reading a book.

Kevin James is probably taking all the renewed attention in stride … and with a little shrug.

Kevin James when he finds out he’s become a viral meme pic.twitter.com/oRAWlujO1b — Mihrimah|FS |Xanaxyra Tepes |?? (@Mihrimah_FS) September 25, 2023

(featured image: Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

