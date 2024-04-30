‘WHY?’ by Stray Kids Is More Than Just a Hater Clapback

“Why” wouldn’t be the first song from Stray Kids (Skz) that discussed mental health and individuality, but “Why” had been speculated by fans to be a song about Stray Kids and how they feel about their critics.

Recommended Videos

During the song, you hear “leave us alone” repeatedly. Felix’s part mentions how these critics are everywhere, like “starving hyenas.” This may have to do with the attacks that Stray Kids had to endure. Members Felix and Hyunjin would often get death threats for no reason other than people disliking them.

At one point, a fan posted on Weibo that they would bring a laser during a fan signing event to cause Felix permanent blindness. You’d think nobody would encourage this behavior, but many solo fans of other members who disliked Felix agreed.

" StRaY KiDs aRe cOpYiNg bTs "



J Y P: pic.twitter.com/KCSfsE2oc8 — N (@Near_23) February 16, 2019

This song is about how mobs have come after Stray Kids, who also criticize them for being unoriginal. A line, sung by Lee Know, says that “you’re just assuming that I’m being influenced by other people around me.” Comparisons between BTS and Stray Kids aren’t new, but anti-fans take these criticisms to extremes by saying that Stray Kids is trying hard to become a BTS replica.

Perhaps the most controversial line in this song would be Changbin’s line, “trash in the streets. I like to call them ‘people,’ but I don’t want to listen because they’re all hypocritical.” It’s necessary for artists to accept criticism for improvement, but how many of these comments are helpful? Stray Kids has chosen to be “selfish,” as professed in the latter half of their song, and block out disparaging remarks.

Sounding off may be the best thing to do in a world where idols are often crucified for their looks and artistry.

(featured image: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more