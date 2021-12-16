You Want Me to Make a New Meme? The Thing That Broke the Internet?

A new meme is in town and this time, we’re all making jokes about not wanting to do something because of what happened in history or in some piece of fiction. From Spongebob Squarepants to things like World War II, the meme is pretty simple. You just have to figure out what the person tweeting is talking about in the fist place.

No one really knows where it came from and yet we’re all doing it. Which is honestly the best memes out there. I love when no one knows why but the entire internet just jumps on to the same trend and runs with it. Especially when there are memes involved. And this meme? It’s a very end-of-2021 mood.

ⓘ this user is asking: You want me to write a format tweet?

The thing that everyone is doing but nobody knows why? — Supa Fly Hella Dope 🇸🇩 (@cerealtndencies) December 8, 2021

It’s an easy enough format. You start with a “You want me to” section and then the response is “the thing that” and tada! there’s your meme. And it gives you the ability to reference literally anything. Lots of people are using historical events and deep pop culture cuts to make jokes so the world is your oyster with this one.

The best of them

The good thing about memes like this is that you see some that truly just stay with you even after you’ve scrolled past them. They’re so funny that you come back to them to laugh about it. So let’s take a look at some of the best memes out there!

You want me to write a dissertation? The thing that killed everyone in midsommar? — Elle Rochford (@RochfordElle) December 15, 2021

you want me to be gay. the thing that killed castiel in supernatural. — athena | 15.14 (@athenaswhy) December 7, 2021

you want me to make a decision? the thing that killed chidi anagonye? — salwa (@evermorevan) December 12, 2021

You want me to work for exposure? The thing that killed everyone in Chernobyl? — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) December 9, 2021

you want me to go to a meeting? the thing that killed Julius Caesar? — xanax in a cinnabon (ali) (@xanabon) December 7, 2021

you want me to write an essay? The thing that burned Spongebob’s house down? — tate (@tate_mccune) December 15, 2021

you want me to write a letter to my sister? the thing that killed Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Shia LaBeouf, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, and Fred Armisen? — Nikki Palazz (@Nicole_Palazzo) December 11, 2021

oh you want me to date a man? the thing that made taylor swift write all her music? — emma (@whore4lamictal) December 13, 2021

you want me to write songs?? the thing that sondheim did before he died?? — maybe: antifa (@JoshPolack) December 11, 2021

You want me to take pictures? The thing that got Peter Parker a job at the Daily Bugle? — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) December 16, 2021

(image: NBC/Screenshot)

