Skip to main content

You Want Me to Make a New Meme? The Thing That Broke the Internet?

By Rachel LeishmanDec 16th, 2021, 1:47 pm
 

Andy Samberg looking shocked with a new meme on him

A new meme is in town and this time, we’re all making jokes about not wanting to do something because of what happened in history or in some piece of fiction. From Spongebob Squarepants to things like World War II, the meme is pretty simple. You just have to figure out what the person tweeting is talking about in the fist place.

No one really knows where it came from and yet we’re all doing it. Which is honestly the best memes out there. I love when no one knows why but the entire internet just jumps on to the same trend and runs with it. Especially when there are memes involved. And this meme? It’s a very end-of-2021 mood.

It’s an easy enough format. You start with a “You want me to” section and then the response is “the thing that” and tada! there’s your meme. And it gives you the ability to reference literally anything. Lots of people are using historical events and deep pop culture cuts to make jokes so the world is your oyster with this one.

The best of them

The good thing about memes like this is that you see some that truly just stay with you even after you’ve scrolled past them. They’re so funny that you come back to them to laugh about it. So let’s take a look at some of the best memes out there!

Which of these memes struck a chord? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: NBC/Screenshot)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.